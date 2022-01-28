Man dies of COVID-19 in Ibate

Credit: Disclosure

The Municipal Health Department of Ibaté, through the Epidemiological Surveillance, confirmed another death by Covid-19 in the municipality, released in the Epidemiological Bulletin no 628, this Thursday (January 27).

This is an 88-year-old man, with a history of comorbidities, who tested positive for Covid-19 on January 19, was admitted to a private hospital on January 22, and died on January 25.

The patient had taken both doses and a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to today’s daily bulletin, Ibaté records 5,256 positive cases (5,054 recovered; 101 cases in home isolation; no patients in hospitalization and 101 deaths); 9,455 negative test results; 560 patients awaiting results (all in home isolation).

The Municipal Secretary of Health emphasizes that it works following all the service and safety protocols of the Ministry of Health, and reinforces the request for everyone to continue respecting health measures and protocols. Social isolation is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus

