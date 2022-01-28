Man removed from transplant list for not being vaccinated undergoes surgery – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Man removed from transplant list for not being vaccinated undergoes surgery (Photo: Reproduction / NY Post)

After a US hospital denied a patient a heart transplant, claiming, among other reasons, that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19, DJ Ferguson31, had to undergo emergency surgery.

According to publication of NY Post, the procedure was performed to implant a mechanical heart pump in his heart. The publication also reported that the object, also known as a left ventricular assist device, should keep him alive for up to five years.

In an interview with ABC Newsyour father, David Ferguson, regretted the hospital’s decision. “In the near future, he won’t be able to shower, he won’t be able to swim. He cannot have a life.” “The hospital was already doing the procedures to perform a possible transplant which they said he was qualified, but he would have to get the vaccine to get it”, he added.

Ferguson added: “He deteriorated so quickly that they had to resort to heart surgery and implant a mechanical LVAD pump. [dispositivo de assistência ventricular esquerda]. So now my boy is in recovery. He underwent seven hours of surgery.”

The patient’s mother Tracy Ferguson, said she was “devastated by the news” that her son was found ineligible for a transplant. Meanwhile, DJ’s wife, Heather, with whom he is expecting a third child, praised the care he has been receiving, but lamented his “disheartening” situation. “The situation is dire. But I emphasize that his nurses are amazing. They have been amazing to him. His doctors have been amazing to him too,” she said.

David Ferguson said his son doesn’t believe in the covid-19 vaccine. “It’s kind of against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it. As he will not receive the injection, they have taken him off the heart transplant list,” he lamented.

He also revealed that he even insisted that his son take the vaccine, however, he revealed that he fears that it will complicate his heart problem. “He is not an anti-vaccine. He has all of his vaccinations and is an educated and worried patient because of his current condition.”

