Manipulator, Christian makes a mistake and pushes Ravi to Lara TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will allow Ravi (Juan Paiva) to resume his friendship with Lara (Andréia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. was deceived by the executive and will console herself with Joy’s widower (Lara Tremouroux) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

After much insistence from the good guy, the usurper will let the ex-driver keep in touch with Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo), which had been forbidden by him since the change of identity in the past. Thrilled with the reunion, Lara will make her friend promise that he won’t abandon her anymore.

Ravi’s visits will become frequent for the young woman, and Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will see a chance for the three of them to be together again. He will ask his girlfriend to call Francisco’s father for dinner at the scenes scheduled to air next Monday (31) .

On the occasion, Santiago’s son-in-law (José de Abreu) ​​will show that all the years of lying have turned him into an acting star. The anti-hero will pretend never to have seen the boy and show interest in meeting him.

The atmosphere of friendship, however, will give space to the young man’s anger towards Christian after catching the executive together with the heiress of Redeemer. Ravi will find out that his friend lied to Lara and he will take her pains, the faker will beg the good guy for a while to solve his imbroglio with the woman.

The Goiano will not be convinced that the scammer will solve the problem and at the first chance he will tell Lara that he feels that the rich man is not a person to be trusted. It won’t be long before the truth comes out of Elenice’s (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) mouth. The dondoca will reveal that her son is still married to the socialite.

Devastated, Thaiane’s cousin (Georgina Castro) will grow closer and closer to Ravi. One day, she will surprise her friend with a kiss, and the two will end up in bed. The boy will still confess that the feeling for her never died.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Because of the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: