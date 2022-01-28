Mansion that Gabriel Medina shared with Yasmin Brunet is for sale for R$ 8 million

Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet in the mansion that is now for sale

The separation of Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet seems to be definitive. So much so that the surfer has even put the mansion he lived in with the model in a closed condominium in Maresia, on the North Coast of São Paulo, for sale. According to UOL, whoever wants to acquire the property will have to pay no less than R$8 million.

The property, where the now ex-couple spent New Year’s Eve — see more photos below —, has 223 square meters, gourmet space, garden, fireplace, swimming pool and barbecue. The sale announcement informs that the house will be delivered furnished.

According to columnist Demétrio Vecchioli, Medina built another isolated house in the woods, where Yasmin Brunet is at the moment, after he broke up with his mother, Simone Medina, and his stepfather and former coach, Charles Saldanha, amid controversy.

end of marriage

Medina and Yasmin have been married since 2020, and on social media they talked about their partnership and what it was like to start a relationship during the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress’ publicist confirmed the end of the relationship, but said that she will not issue a statement giving details.

Recently, Gabriel Medina stated that he would not compete in the first two rounds of the WSL circuit in 2022 to focus on his mental health. The surfer has depression and anxiety, and received support from Yasmin in a post on the model’s feed.