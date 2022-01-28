Mansion where Medina and Yasmin Brunet lived is put up for sale for BRL 8 million

the house in which Gabriel Medina lived with Yasmin Brunet was put up for sale shortly after the couple announce the end of the marriage. According to the website of a realtor, the property, which is located on Praia de Maresias, in the municipality of São Sebastião, on the coast of São Paulo, has 223 square meters, five bedrooms and six bathrooms and is advertised for R$8 million.

It was even at the mansion that the now ex-couple spent the last New Year’s Eve accompanied by friends and some family members. At the time, the model was also accompanied by her father, Armando Fernandez, Luiza Brunet’s ex-husband.

The property is being sold furnished and is located in a closed condominium, practically on the sand of Praia de Maresias. The property also has a gourmet space, garden, fireplace, barbecue, laundry and sauna.

