Marília Mendonça’s brother triggers a lawyer after a swap on Instagram – Entertainment

Marília Mendonça’s brother, João Augusto, was surprised to realize that the singer’s Instagram profile, who died in November 2021, was updated. In the bio, now appears a link to the single clip Forget Me If You Can — partnership of Marília with Maiara and Maraisa.

In posts made on Twitter, João assured that no one in the family made the change to the account or allowed the change.

“I’m in contact with the lawyer, as soon as I know something I’ll explain it to you, but it will be resolved. To mess with something about her, you’ll have to go over me”, posted the countryman’s brother on Twitter.

Among thousands of likes and reactions, a follower posted: “When I die, I hope my sister defends me just like João Gustavo defends Marília”.

Until the closing of this note, the YouTube link was still available on the singer’s profile.

Last week, Marília’s brother had already come to her defense after Naiara Azevedo decided to release a song he had recorded with the singer. João Gustavo accused the sertaneja of taking advantage of his sister’s death.



