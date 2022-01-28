Mato Grosso: 20 people die and more than 6 thousand infected in 24 hours

The State Department of Health (SES-MT) notified, until the afternoon of this Thursday (27.01), 616,657 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mato Grosso, with 14,240 deaths due to the coronavirus in the state.

In total, 20 deaths and 6,170 new infections by covid-19. The numbers relate to the pandemic over the last 24 hours in the state.

6,170 new confirmations of coronavirus cases were reported in the state. Of the 616,657 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mato Grosso, 29,959 are in home isolation and 571,373 are recovered.

Among confirmed, suspected and discarded cases for Covid-19, there are 187 hospitalizations in public ICUs and 206 in public wards. That is, the occupancy rate is 83.11% for adult ICUs and 43% for adult wards.

Among the ten municipalities with the highest number of Covid-19 cases are: Cuiabá (117,588), Várzea Grande (45,770), Rondonópolis (39,892), Sinop (28,747), Tangará da Serra (19,881), Sorriso (18,875), Lucas do Rio Verde (18,569), Primavera do Leste (17,124), Cáceres (14,093) and Alta Floresta (12,218).

The detailed list of all cities that have already registered cases of Covid-19 in Mato Grosso can be accessed through the Covid-19 Interactive Panel, available at this link.

unstable systems

Due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s systems in recent weeks, it was not possible to update the data on the Vaccination Ranking in Mato Grosso and the number of cases and deaths of Covid-19 in the country. The data will be updated and released as soon as possible. re-established SES access to Federal Government systems.

recommendations

There are already vaccines to prevent infection with the new coronavirus, but it is still important to adopt some distancing and biosecurity measures. The SES and Ministry of Health websites have official information about Covid-19. The orientation is that untrue information is not disclosed, as false news causes panic and hinders the conduct of work by the health services.

The Ministry of Health guides basic care to reduce the overall risk of contracting or transmitting acute respiratory infections, including the new virus. Among the measures are:

– Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

– Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

– Avoid close contact with sick people;

– Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue and throw it in the trash;

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Government opens 10 ICU beds and 10 infirmary in Cuiabá and Várzea Grande

