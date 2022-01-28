Maxi Renda (MXRF11) deepens fall after suspension of dividends from CVM; decision may affect other funds – Money Times

THE Maxi Income (MXRF11), the largest real estate fund on the market in terms of number of shareholders, closed down 1% in this Thursday’s session (27th) after the CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission) suspend the distribution of dividends from the bottom.

In the last five days, the fund is down 5.60%. The decision has sparked fears among managers and investors, who see the CVM setting a dangerous precedent.

What was decided?

On Tuesday, the CVM published a statement prohibiting the distribution of income to shareholders with calculations based on a cash basis, even when they exceed the amounts recognized in profit for the year.

XP Investimentos assessed that the fund distribution system adopted is a cash basis, and said that the excess distributed would increase the accumulated losses of this real estate fund on a recurring basis.

For this reason, highlights the broker, the fund could not be classified as income, but as amortization of the cost of capital invested by the shareholders.

Can it affect other funds?

Law 8,668/93 rules that 95% of profit on a cash basis must be distributed in the semester, so if this measure is eventually implemented and understood by other real estate funds, there will be a loss for the market, say analysts Maria Fernanda Violatti and Rodrigo Sgavioli, in XP.

Despite this, the measure is not definitive, it is possible to appeal by the managers, who have already signaled that they will appeal.

In the relevant fact, it is possible to observe that even in the CVM collegiate itself, different opinions were presented, the analysts recall.

“The MXRF11 is expected to make a request for a suspensive effect of the measure described by the CVM and also an appeal that if this is the understanding, that it be something structured via Anbima and uniform by the market”, informs the duo.

Even so, analysts say that the CVM’s decision may, eventually, be reflected in the entire market, “which in our view would be very harmful to the real estate fund class”, he adds.

In the view of Itaú BBAthe CVM’s decision, which for the time being is private to the MXRF11, could have implications for the entire industry.

“Furthermore, the market’s reaction at the opening of January 26th, in view of what could have happened and the whole context, in our view, was positive and showed the maturity of investors – keeping due proportions, let’s remember the reaction when the text on income taxation came to light last year”, he adds.

What to expect now?

Analysts say that greater volatility is expected in the FIIs market in the coming days and also in the IFIX.

Among the segments, experts predict impact between funds of funds, as they currently have greater discounts. “Therefore, there is no accounting profit, that is, they could no longer distribute dividends”, he adds.

The same logic applies to brick bottoms, mainly in the slab and shopping mall segments and to a lesser extent in the logistics segment, which recently had a positive revaluation.

On the other hand, the segments that would be less impacted are receivables funds and fiagros.

“Most of them already distribute on an accrual basis and as their corrections are basically monthly, they may have a dynamic of lower uncertainties in this scenario”, he adds.

For Caio Araujo, analyst at empiricusat first, the matter deserves attention from the FIIs industry.

“Most of the credit funds operate in the same model as the MXRF11 and are probably on the CVM’s radar. A discussion involving this topic is essential for the category and the ramifications of the last decision can go in that direction”, he adds.

He lists four points of attention:

Reduction in the predictability of payment of earnings: given the possibility of presenting an accounting loss during the semester, the manager or administrator may choose to retain part of the FII’s earnings in cash for a few months;

What would this perspective cause in the perception of quota holders? Due to the restricted liquidity level in some, we observe daily distortions in the shares of FIIs, promoted by a higher yield distributed by the ABCD11 or XYZZ11 fund. What kind of herd effect would this payment instability cause? Very difficult to predict.

Difficulty in accounting for capital gain on the part of shareholders: upon receiving the amortization, the investor should adjust their average purchase price when calculating their financial result (perhaps even retroactively)

Discrepancy in relation to physical properties: currently, the owner of an apartment normally pays the carnê-leão on the rent, disregarding the revaluation of the property’s value. By including a new accounting interpretation in the calculation of FIIs’ results, we are bringing additional tax complexity

“Before concluding, it is important to mention that there is a certain accounting basis behind the CVM’s decision, but it conflicts with the current functioning of the FIIs and the Reits themselves there in the United States, which also distribute above the accounting profit”, he says.