Medvedev defeats Tsitsipas with the right to fight with referee and will face Rafael Nadal in the final

Daniil Medvedev eliminated Stefanos Tsitsipas by 3 sets to 1 and qualified for the Australian Open decision. The final, on Sunday (30), will be against Rafael Nadal

It was in a real battlea at Rod Laver Arena, but Daniel Medvedev is in the decision of Australian Open. the russian hit Stefanos Tsitsipas this Friday (28) by 3 sets to 1 (6/7, 6/4, 4/6 and 1/6), in a big game with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. The No. 2 in the world secured his place in the decision for the first Grand Slam of the season and will be the opponent of Rafael Nadal.

The men’s singles final Australian Open in between Daniel Medvedev and Rafael Nadalwhich will be played next Sunday (30), will be broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

Advancing to the second decision in a row in Melbourne was not an easy task for the Russian tennis player, who had to overcome a real battle of nerves.

Playing at a very high level in the first Grand Slam of the season, the rivals showed on the court why they are the tennis elite. Making very little mistakes, the pair went point by point confirming their services.

In the game’s first big breakout opportunity, Tsitsipas pulled his first rabbit out of the hat to save a 0/40, taking the break point out of Medvedev’s hands to make it 5-4.

With such high equality and no breaks in the set, a tiebreak was inevitable. And it ended with a victory for the Russian, who still needed to recover from a rare unforced error to close at 7/5.

Medvedev’s ‘calm’ in the first set, however, was quickly left behind in the second. And it started right away with something that hadn’t happened in the game yet: the service break. Taking his rival further out of his comfort zone, the Greek was finally able to break the serve of the world’s No. 2 to take the lead right from the start.

The change came shortly after, when Medvedev got the better of the Greek’s serve and left everything even at 3-3.

But since even the tennis elite gets it wrong, the publication saw Daniil have another wasted serve with a double fault, with Tsitsipas jumping ahead again. And all of this washed down by the controversial argument between Medvedev and the head referee.

The Russian shot at the court representative complaining about the demonstrations of Tsitsipas’ father in the stands of the Rod Laver Arena.

Visibly upset, Medvedev was unable to return the break, which led to Tsitsipas closing the set at 6/4.

After the argument with the referee, the Russian returned with ‘blood in his eyes’ to face the Greek. The script, however, was the same as in the first set, with the two tennis players managing to raise the level in the serves and giving little chance of breaking. And even when he might have questioned his concentration, Medvedev showed he was in the game.

Like? Saving two break points and taking advantage of a breakout opportunity in the sequence. This is how ATP No. 2 managed to close the third set at 6/4, leading the game again.

All the balance of the duel in the first three sets, however, disappeared in the fourth when Tsitsipas showed signs of fatigue. And it was at this very moment that Medvedev grew up and was lethal. Breakout streak to close at 6/1, and 3 sets to 1.

Medvedev will now face none other than Rafael Nadal, who earlier eliminated the Italian Matteo Berrettini by 3 sets to 1. In pursuit of his 21st Grand Slam title, the Spaniard will try to break an almost 13-year fast without an Australian Open title, a cup he has not won since 2009.