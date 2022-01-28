Méliuz (CASH3) has a 77% increase in gross sales in the 4th quarter; Renova (RNEW11) accepts bid for wind project and more

This Friday’s corporate news (28) highlights the operational preview of the Méliuz (CASH3) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Oi’s shareholders (OIBR3; OIBR4) approved the merger of Oi Móvel by the company.

Dexco acquired a 13% interest in Brasil ao Cubo, specialized in off-site modular construction in metallic structure, for R$ 74 million.

Estapar (ALPK3), in turn, is negotiating a business combination with Zletric Comercial Eletroeletrônica to explore the electromobility market. Renova Energia accepted an offer from AES for a wind power project in Rio Grande do Norte. Check out the highlights:

Shareholders of Oi (OIBR3; OIBR4) approved the proposal for the merger of Oi Móvel in an extraordinary general meeting (AGE).

The board of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) analyzes today (28) the sale of Oi’s mobile assets to its competitors TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro, which may represent another step towards the disposal of the asset.

The transaction analysis report will be presented by the rapporteur Emmanoel Campelo, and will then be submitted to a vote. There is the possibility of postponing the decision with a request for a view from another member of the board of the regulatory agency.

The operation also needs to be approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Méliuz (CASH3) recorded a gross volume of goods (GMV) of BRL 1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 77% year-on-year.

The company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with a total of 22.4 million accounts. The value is 1.6 million higher than the 3TRI21.

And compared to the same period in 2020, there was a growth of 8.4 million accounts. That is, an increase of 60%. The average is 27 thousand accounts opened per business day.

The data were released in an operational preview this Thursday (27). The number of active users stood at 9.4 million by the end of 2021, in line with the 9.5 million in the previous quarter.

Itaú BBA says Méliuz’s GMV growth was relatively positive in 4Q21, with an acceleration compared to 4Q20 performance and represents an advantage for the estimated 45% GMV growth on an annual basis for 4Q21. It also highlights the news of a record 120% year-over-year increase in new buyers, which, together with the company’s effective retention rate, will pave the way for long-term growth.

The bank maintains an outperform assessment (performance above the market average) for Méliuz, and a target price of R$ 10.70.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) informed today (28) that, together with Novonor (formerly Odebrecht), it communicated to Braskem (BRKM5) the decision to cancel the public offering of secondary distribution of shares owned by both, which would be carried out simultaneously in Brazil and abroad, in the form of American Depositary Shares, represented by American Depositary Receipts.

The reason is the instability of capital market conditions, which have resulted, at this moment, in levels of demand and price not appropriate for the conclusion of the transaction, informed the company.

Petrobras also informs that the Term Sheet entered into with Novonor remains in force, which establishes a commitment for both companies to sell their respective equity interests in Braskem, in addition to establishing guidelines with the objective of migrating Braskem to New Market.

“Petrobras ratifies its interest in selling its stake in the petrochemical company, as soon as possible and as market conditions prove to be favorable,” he said in a statement.

According to information from the newspaper O Globo, ministers of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) estimate that it will be possible to continue the process that analyzes the privatization of Eletrobras in the first half of February, which benefits the government’s plans to sell the state-owned energy company. until May.

The trial of the first of the two cases dealing with privatization was suspended last year after a request for a review by Minister Vital do Rêgo, even with the majority of court ministers having already signaled that they were in favor of the privatization model.

EDP ​​(ENBR3) announced that it has requested from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) the release of the start of commercial operation of the first section of the transmission line of EDP Transmissão SP-MG SA, 7 months ahead of the schedule of the ANEEL

The entry into commercial operation of this first stretch represents a Partial Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) of R$ 111.8 million, representing 45% of the total RAP.

EDP ​​Transmissão SP-MG, was constituted after the 1st Stage of Auction nº 05/2016² and holds the transmission concession for 375 km of LT 500 KV Transmission Line between SE Cachoeira Paulista –SE Estreito, between the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

Renova (RNEW11) informed that it formalized the acceptance of the proposal presented by AES GF1 Holding SA, through the execution of a purchase and sale agreement, for the sale of certain assets and rights of the Cordilheira dos Ventos Complex, comprising the Facheiro II, Facheiro III and Labocó, located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, with a wind power development capacity of 305MW.

The company will also be entitled to an earn out, if AES implements a capacity greater than 305MW in the areas included in the Project.

The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, including the completion of a competitive process for the sale of UPI Cordilheira dos Ventos, within the scope of the Judicial Reorganization Process in progress before the 2nd Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of the Judicial District of São Paulo .

Dexco acquired a 13% stake in Brasil ao Cubo, which specializes in off-site modular construction in metallic structure. The investment was around R$ 74 million, the company became the third largest shareholder of construtech, behind the founding block and Gerdau.

Vale (VALE3) informed that its Board of Directors decided to install the Appointment Committee to advise on the process of electing the Board of Directors that will take place at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 29, 2022.

Stapar (ALPK3)

Estapar (ALPK3) is negotiating a business combination with Zletric Comercial Eletroeletrônica to explore the electromobility market.

The deal is being done through Ecovagas Carregadores Elétricos. The combination of structures, according to Estapar, aims to “jointly and broadly exploit the Brazilian electromobility market, through the charging infrastructure of electrified vehicles, both in the commercial segments (in projects such as parking lots located in airports, commercial buildings, shopping malls, arenas, hospitals, among others), as well as fleet owners (such as: corporate fleets, rental companies and managers), in addition to the residential segment (with solutions and technology for residential condominiums and end customers)”.

If the potential transaction materializes, the company will directly or indirectly hold a relevant equity interest in the combination of Ecovagas and Zletric’s structures.

Neogrid (NGRD3) informed that Jose Rogerio Luiz resigned from the position of effective member and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. The members of the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Jorge Steffens, replacing the position and complementing the current term, which ends at the Annual General Meeting of 2022.

Energisa (ENGI11) reported that total energy consumption fell by 1.9% in December 2021 and grew by 1.5% in the year.

The consolidated volume of electricity, both captive and free (3,218.9 GWh), in the Energisa Group’s concession areas, decreased by 1.9% in relation to the same month of the previous year.

The fall in December was driven by the residential and rural classes, responsible for more than 90% of the result in the month.

In the first twelve months of 2021, electricity consumption in the captive and free market (37,000.7 GWh) of the Energisa Group increased by 1.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. Considering non-invoiced supplies, growth in the month was 1.4%, on the same basis of comparison.

BR Brokers (BBRK3)

BR Brokers (BBRK3) approved a capital increase of up to R$100 million. The funds obtained will allow the Company to improve its cash position to continue its investments in technology, aiming at its growth.

Odontoprev (ODPV3)

Odontoprev informed that the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) confirmed yesterday (27) the corporate merger of the subsidiary Mogidonto Planos Odontológicas.

