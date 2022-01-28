Mental health and distance studies: How to reconcile?

to reconcile mental health and distance learning you need to evaluate your routine and respect your limits. There is no magic formula that guarantees a good performance in studies and, at the same time, well-being. What exists, in practice, is balance and good planning.

And that is precisely what we discuss throughout this text. Follow our reflection today and learn more. 😉

How to reconcile mental health and distance studies?

Being able to reconcile mental health and distance studies is essential to ensure good performance in your activities. When there is a lack of mental health and stress operates, for example, their learning can be harmed.

Therefore, including healthy practices in your routine is a key to success in studies. See considerations similar to this one and learn more about reconciling mental health and distance learning:

1. Create a well-structured routine for you

Having a study routine is essential. With it you keep your tasks much more organized and effective. And so, it prevents you from falling into procrastination or monotony, for example.

So rule number one: have an effective study schedule. And work on it, always aligning it to your routine and way of learning.

2. Don’t try to achieve perfection

Beware of that misconception of always wanting to get high grades or complete impeccable work. Perfection doesn’t exist, and that’s an important fact to keep in mind.

After all, when we want to be perfectionists in our studies, we can feel very stressed, tired and irritable. In addition, the tendency is that we have more procrastination crises, since we want to make something more and more “perfect”. Watch out!

3. Beware of the overload of tasks and studies

Don’t overdo the task overload. Know what your daily limits are and study within that limit. After all, going too far can only make you feel exhausted and even not learn anything.

4. Invest in healthy habits

Healthy habits should be included in the routine of anyone who wants to maintain a good relationship between mental health and distance learning.

So, have an active life, exercise, eat properly and take good care of your sleep. So you conquer a healthy body, willing and ready to learn something new.

5. Bet on moments of rest for the mind and body

You don’t need to study for uninterrupted hours. You can take smart breaks to rest your mind and body.

Distract yourself with something that is interesting and fun. Relax the body. Walk indoors. Have some coffee. And so on.

That way you are ready for a “new round” of amazing studies.

6. Count on the help and support of your family and friends

Remember to warn your friends and family about your attempt to maintain a good relationship between mental health and distance learning.

That is, let them know that you will be busy and ask that no one interrupts you. Also ask your friends not to invite you out during your study time, in order to respect your time and dedication.

This way you increase the chances of success in your studies. 🙂