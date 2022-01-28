MéquiLu is real: fast food chain takes action with ex-BBB Luciano

Apparently, Luciano really managed to fulfill his desire to become famous. Despite being the first to be eliminated from the “BBB22“, the actor has already managed to close his first publicity and it was no small feat, see? The ex-BBB signed a contract with none other than the McDonalds. Okay or want more?

“You asked for it and McDonald’s did it! #MéquiLu is already reality! Now imagine how crazy it would be if I arrived in a Méqui by surprise to take some pictures with the guys? Who here would?“, he wrote Lucian in your publication. To complete, the company itself also changed its bio on social networks.

“The best place for Luciano do BBB fans to ask to take a picture with him“, says the profile of the McDonalds. It is worth remembering that, even inside the house of the “BBB22“, Lucian he even declared that he would like to be famous to the level of being interrupted by a fan while eating. Apparently, that wish will come true.

After elimination, Luciano reveals who should reach the final

THE “BBB22” ended this Tuesday (25) to Lucian, who has now been marked as the first eliminated of the season. Despite the short time he stayed at the house, the actor and dancer managed to observe the game a lot and brought some guesses from who he believes will make it to the final and, of course, who his fans will go to.

“THE Douglas there’s a lot of chance [de ganhar o programa]. Himself Scooby, for talking so much that he doesn’t want to, will end up being one of the finalists and even winning the game. another person is the Slovenia, which I think is a strong candidate for the award“, he declared. However, the former BBB also confirmed that he still hasn’t stopped to watch anything out here.

Anyway, Lucian have faith that DG will be the champion ofBBB22“. “I still haven’t been able to see anything from the program, not even my videos. I can’t say very well, but based on what I’ve seen inside, I’m really rooting for the Douglas Silva“, he added.