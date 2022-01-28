MG: Woman and brother-in-law are arrested for taking her four-year-old daughter to a motel

On Wednesday (26), a 23-year-old woman and her brother-in-law, 31, were arrested for taking her daughter, 4, to a motel in the Copacabana neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte (MG). An employee of the establishment caught them entering with the child and called the Military Police. The information is from O Tempo.

According to the police report, the woman and her brother-in-law drove to a motel and booked a room. They parked the vehicle and, at that moment, an employee saw that a child also got out of the vehicle.

She then called the Military Police. When agents arrived at the scene, they found the naked man in the bathtub with the child, and the clothed mother lying on the bed.

When questioned, the child’s mother reported that they were only there “to take a look at the shower and then leave.” This argument was confirmed by his brother-in-law.

He also claimed that he did not have sexual intercourse with the child.

The two were arrested and their cell phones seized. The vehicle used to enter the motel was towed away.

The case has been registered and is being investigated by the Civil Police.

