Ministry of Health announces readjustment for the cost of ICU beds

From March 1, the Ministry of Health will increase the amounts transferred to the cost of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The readjustment of new daily rates for conventional ICUs, which serve all specialties, will strengthen these hospital facilities throughout the country’s Unified Health System (SUS) network. The daily rate increase will be increased again six months after the initiative takes effect.

With this measure, the daily cost of the Queimados Intensive Care Unit goes from R$ 322.22 to R$ 700. The Adult ICU III goes from R$ 508.63 to R$ 700. The Adult ICU II rises from R$ 478 .72 for BRL 600.

For the director of the Department of Hospital, Home and Emergency Care (Dahu), the Ministry of Health, Adriana Teixeira, the adjustment will be important to improve the care provided at the end. “This management is concerned with the service provided to the citizen. We work every day to make the SUS stronger and that’s what this readjustment will provide”, he explained.

The initiative is an old demand of states and municipalities and was agreed at the meeting of the Tripartite Intermanagers Commission (CIT), which integrates the Ministry of Health, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems). ). The measure will be implemented through an ordinance that should be published in the coming days and, according to the Ministry of Health, the numbers may undergo updates.

new beds

During the meeting, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, also signed two ordinances that expand ICU beds in the country. One of the measures extends the cost of more than 14,000 adult and pediatric ICU beds intended for the treatment of covid-19 for another 30 days.

Across the country, the Ministry of Health has already authorized more than 26,000 adult and pediatric Covid ICU beds for R$ 16.2 billion.

The monthly investments for these beds will be around R$ 1 billion per month. On the occasion, the expansion of 6,500 Conventional ICU beds was also made official, increasing the offer to patients who need intensive care in the country.