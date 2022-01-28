Ministry of Health continues to put obstacles in the way of childhood vaccination

posted on 01/28/2022 05:52 / updated on 01/28/2022 05:53



Despite having already indicated vaccination against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years, the Ministry of Health has again promoted the discouragement of childhood vaccination. In a post on the ministry’s website, it suggests that parents and guardians “seek the prior recommendation of a doctor before immunization” of children, although this recommendation is not mandatory and endorsed by medical societies. Another technical note from the ministry lists arguments to support the federal government’s position that pediatric immunization is not compulsory.

The guidance for those responsible to “seek the prior recommendation of a doctor before immunization” promoted further misinformation. The folder published a note in which it highlights the non-compulsory vaccination of children and “only aims to check for possible contraindications and in case of comorbidities”.

However, the ministry does not explain in what situation the medical recommendation before application is advised. “The only requirement for the application of the immunizing agent is that parents or guardians are present at the time of vaccination and express their agreement with the admission of the dose”, the note added.

The charge for a prescription was even considered by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, but the measure was rejected by governors and criticized by experts. After that, he backed off and gave up on charging the document.

another plan

Through another technical note, the folder also reinforced that vaccination of the group from 5 to 11 years old is not mandatory. One of the arguments used is that the drug against covid-19 is part of the National Operationalization Plan (PNO) for vaccination against the new coronavirus, and not in the National Immunization Program (PNI) — consisting of 19 vaccines, all mandatory, according to legislation. The document is signed by the extraordinary secretary for the fight against Covid-19, Rosana Melo, and by the program director, Danilo de Souza Vasconcelos.

The first paragraph of article 14 of the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA) informs that vaccination of children is mandatory in the cases recommended by the health authorities, but the technical note of the ministry makes a theoretical gymnastics when distinguishing the PNO and indicating that it does not integrate the PNI, as it is subordinated to the Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19. That is, vaccination against the new coronavirus, theoretically, would not be subject to the same legal obligations as the PNI vaccination campaigns.

Faced with the movement that harms pediatric vaccination against covid, the National Council of Attorneys General of Justice (CNPG) issued a 56-page note that indicates the mandatory vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years. “Schools across the country, public or private, must require, at the time of enrollment and re-enrollment and for the student’s attendance in the classroom, the complete vaccination card, including the vaccine against covid-19, emphasizing It is understood that failure to comply with this duty inherent to family power must give rise to notification to the competent bodies, in particular to the Guardianship Council”, said the document.

without prejudice

The CNPG points out, however, that the failure to present the vaccination against covid “in no case can mean the denial of enrollment or the prohibition of school attendance, due to the fundamental character of the right to education”. The council emphasizes that “there is recognition that vaccination protects children, by reducing injuries and the risk of death from covid-19, and hence the mandatory vaccination, supported by the ECA and the Federal Constitution, for everyone who lives together.” “.

In addition, prosecutors also indicate that a national mobilization in defense of immunization is necessary, especially for children and adolescents. “The Union, states and municipalities have a duty to promote educational campaigns, which have the potential to generate positive effects superior to the individual judicialization of cases and the judicial imposition of vaccination”, the note stressed.