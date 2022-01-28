Moraes denies Bolsonaro’s appeal and reiterates that the president must give face-to-face testimony to the PF | Politics

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on Friday afternoon (28) denied President Jair Bolsonaro’s request not to testify in person to the Federal Police.

Moraes had determined this Thursday (27) that Bolsonaro should testify in person this Friday, at 2 pm, in an investigation that investigates whether the president leaked confidential information in a “live”.

In the early afternoon of this Friday, however, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) filed an appeal with the STF so that Bolsonaro was not forced to appear for the deposition. Minutes later, Moraes denied the request.

At around 2 pm, the time set for the deposition, who attended the Federal Police headquarters, in Brasília, was the Federal Attorney General, Bruno Bianco. At that time, Bolsonaro was still in the Planalto Palace.

Moraes orders Bolsonaro to testify this Friday about investigation leak

contradictory behavior

Moraes pointed out, in this Friday’s decision, that the appeal was filed after the deadline by the AGU. The deadline to appeal the testimony, he pointed out, ended on December 6th.

In addition, the minister stated that, contrary to what the appeal says, Bolsonaro “expressly agreed with his personal testimony”. And concluded that the change of position configures “logical estoppel”, that occurs a party in a process or investigation adopts behaviors that contradict each other.

“Contradictory procedural behaviors are inadmissible and subject to logical estoppel,” Moraes said in the decision.

“The change in the position of the investigated – who, expressly agreed to testify personally ‘in honor of the principles of cooperation and procedural good faith’ – does not remove the preclusion that has already occurred”, he wrote.

In the appeal, the AGU asked for the reconsideration of Moraes’ decision or, if it was not accepted, for the appeal to be submitted to the plenary of the STF, so that the minister’s decision could be reformed, “explaining that the political agent is guaranteed the constitutional and conventional choice of non-attendance in investigative field deposition”.

In a 2021 decision, the STF minister had already established that the PF had until this Friday to hear Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation. Until this Thursday afternoon – the penultimate day of the deadline –, however, the deposition had not yet been scheduled.

The inquiry was opened to investigate the disclosure made by Jair Bolsonaro, on social networks, of confidential data and documents from an unfinished inquiry into attacks on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) system.

The information from the investigation was distorted in the “live” and treated as definitive, even without the conclusion of the investigation by the police.

The disclosure of the secret inquiry took place amid a series of attacks by Bolsonaro to cast doubt on the security of electronic voting machines.

The President of the Republic even published a link with the entirety of the confidential investigation, which the PF had not even completed. The leaked inquiry says that a hacker had access to the source code of the electronic voting machines in 2018 – which did not generate any consequences, because it did not make it possible to change the vote.