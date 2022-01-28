Moraes orders Bolsonaro to testify this Friday about investigation leak | Politics

Moraes denied a request by Bolsonaro to give up being heard in the investigation, and defined that the testimony should be given in the early afternoon, at the PF Superintendence in Brasília.

The minister also removed the secrecy of the investigation and ordered that, after the interrogation, the PF conclude the investigation.

In a 2021 decision, the STF minister had already established that the PF had until this Friday to hear Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation. Until this Thursday afternoon – the penultimate day of the deadline –, however, the deposition had not yet been scheduled.

The inquiry was opened for investigation into the disclosure made by Jair Bolsonaro, on social networks, of confidential data and documents from an unfinished inquiry into attacks on the Superior Electoral Court system.

The President of the Republic even published a link with the entirety of the confidential investigation, which the PF had not even completed. The leaked inquiry says that a hacker had access to the source code of the electronic voting machines in 2018 – which did not generate any consequences, because it did not make it possible to change the vote.

See details in the video below:

Alexandre de Moraes gives Bolsonaro until 01/28 to testify about leak of investigation of hacker attack on TSE

Bolsonaro is the target of six inquiries in the STF and TSE; see details

Bolsonaro’s request denied

Bolsonaro’s request not to testify was presented this Thursday (27) to the STF by the Attorney General’s Office. for the President’s deposition.

In the decision, the minister reported that, at the end of November last year, he responded to a request from the Federal Police and determined that the president be heard in 15 days, with Bolsonaro having the opportunity to set the place, day and time.

Moraes also stated that the president was aware of the decision, agreed with the hearing and asked for an additional period of 60 days to carry it out.

At the time, according to the minister, Bolsonaro claimed that “the presidential agenda, especially at the end of the year, imposes on him a series of commitments, some of them in external agendas that make it extremely difficult to signal the day and time in the short period offered by the Delegate of Federal police”.

The rapporteur, then, determined the extension of the deadline for the testimony – granted another 45 days for the procedure, with the deadline ending this Friday (28).

“It occurs, however, that on the day before the expiration of the period of 60 (sixty days) for the President of the Republic to indicate the place, day and time for his hearing, the AGU filed a new petition, where, changing the previous position of the investigated, will not only indicate the place, day and time for his hearing, but also to carry out the interrogation”, said the minister.

In the decision, Moraes stated that the participation of the investigated in the investigation “is not just a means of ensuring that the relevant facts are brought to light and the pertinent arguments considered”.

According to the minister, the testimony is important for the investigated person and represents the respect and consideration that any citizen deserves.

“In a Republic, the investigated person – whoever he may be – is normally subject to the scope of the compulsory powers of the State necessary to ensure the reliability of the evidence, being able, if necessary, to submit to the search of his person or property, to give his impressions. fingerprints when authorized by law and be subpoenaed for questioning,” he wrote.

Moraes also said that “respect for fundamental guarantees should not be interpreted to unduly limit the state’s duty to carry out investigation and criminal prosecution, a function of an essential nature and which also aims to guarantee the fundamental right to probity and safety for all.” the citizens”.

For the minister, the right to silence of an investigated person does not guarantee the refusal to testify.

“The Federal Constitution enshrines the right to silence and the privilege against self-incrimination, but not the “right of prior and generic refusal to comply with legal determinations” to the investigated or defendant, that is, they are not allowed to previously and generically refuse to participate. of future procedural or procedural acts, which may be legally established within the due legal process, maximum when already defined or accepted by the defense, as in the present case in which, even, the accused agreed to participate in the procedural act and a request for deferral of deadline for scheduling and opportunity for the President of the Republic to really, effectively and concretely exercise his right of defense, as a legitimizing factor of the criminal process in search of the real truth and clarification of important facts”.

The inquiry, the content of which was disclosed by the president, has not yet been concluded by the PF. By law, public servants have an obligation to protect confidential information.

Bolsonaro was subpoenaed to testify in person. This should be one of the last steps in the investigation. The PF has already heard deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR), who had access to the material and participated in the live with Bolsonaro. The delegate who was in charge of the investigation into the attack on the TSE has also been heard.

The information from the investigation was distorted by Bolsonaro and the deputy, and treated as definitive, even without the conclusion of the investigation by the police.

Then, Jair Bolsonaro published the entire investigation on social media, which until then had been confidential. Hours after the broadcast, the TSE released a response to clarify that the improper access to court systems did not pose any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections.

This is because, explained the court, the source code of the programs used undergoes successive verifications and tests, able to identify any alteration or manipulation and that nothing abnormal has occurred.

In the demonstration sent to the Supreme Court, when asking for the investigation to be closed, the AGU explained how Bolsonaro had access to the secret investigation into the attack on the TSE and states that the conduct of the delegate in the case led the president and deputy Filipe Barros to error, who participated in the live with the president.

According to the AGU, Filipe Barros sent a letter to the PF on July 14 of last year asking to have access to the investigation material and saying that “with the express reservation that any confidential data or whose disclosure could weaken the investigative impulse should be excluded from sharing. ”.

The government states that on July 26, the delegate sent the entire inquiry and without “the contextualization of any obstacle to its use and wide dissemination, whether within the Parliamentary Commission or in any other sphere”.

The document quotes excerpts from the testimony of delegate Victor Campos, pointing out that this investigation was not under judicial secrecy.

For the AGU, this shows that Bolsonaro did not disclose confidential data – and that, therefore, it would not be a crime. “The understanding that this is clearly atypical behavior on the part of the President of the Republic is crystal clear, insofar as he did not disclose documents protected by the seal of secrecy”.

According to the government, there is no distinction between publicizing the inquiry in a House committee or in the president’s live.

“There is no ontological distinction between live advertising and that carried out in the Parliamentary Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, a locus that is the Casa do povo and, in this dimension, as a logical corollary, the topics covered in it are of interest and access to all society, which is the direct addressee of all elements concerning the legislative proposal, without secrecy or restriction of access, which can occur through its representatives (Commission members) or by monitoring the interested party of the debate rounds”.

The AGU said that, for the purposes of dialogue, in the event of admitting that the documents were confidential, which is not the case, the conduct of the Federal Police misled Federal Deputy Filipe Barros, recipient of a copy of the records, and the president of the Republic, which, in this case, would be in error regarding a constitutive element of the legal type, which would exclude intent, authorizing, in another turn, the investigation of the crime committed by the third party that determined”.

The government also points out that “there was no secrecy, secrecy of justice, diligence in progress or any prejudice to the directions of the investigation”.

The AGU says, in the document to the STF, that the waiver of testimony does not represent an affront, but the exercise of a right.

“It should be noted that the decline in participation in hearings within the scope of the Federal Police does not intend to bring to the interested party any level of interference or management over the designation of administrative acts by the Federal Police (which, in particular, imposed nothing, only opportunity, as already explained), but only to urge the subjective and individual choice for the exercise of the constitutional and conventional right not to appear at the hearing in the investigation, with a priori delimitation of the understanding that there is nothing to add, on the part of the petitioner , in the records of the Inquiry, in addition to what is contained in that manifestation”.