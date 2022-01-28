Moro will live with Kim Kataguiri to announce how much he received from consulting – 01/27/2022 – Panel

Former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) will announce the amount received from the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal in a live with federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (Pode-SP) at 18 pm this Friday (28).
At first, there will be no questions from the public, only those made by Kataguiri to the former minister.
Moro is under pressure from the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) to reveal how much he earned from the company, for which he worked until the end of last year.
There is a suspicion of a conflict of interest, since the consultancy has as clients companies that were the target of Lava Jato, such as Odebrecht.
Moro resisted opening the values, but was convinced by allies. He told the Panel that he did nothing wrong, that he received figures much lower than the millions of reais speculated and that he worked in another area of the consultancy, including with a different CNPJ.
LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free accesses of any link per day. Just click the blue F below.
your subscription can be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive alerts on the top news of the day. Your subscription helps us to make independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that supervises the public power, conveys useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lie. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet