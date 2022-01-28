Moro will live with Kim Kataguiri to announce how much he received from consulting – 01/27/2022 – Panel

Former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) will announce the amount received from the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal in a live with federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (Pode-SP) at 18 pm this Friday (28).

At first, there will be no questions from the public, only those made by Kataguiri to the former minister.

Moro is under pressure from the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) to reveal how much he earned from the company, for which he worked until the end of last year.

There is a suspicion of a conflict of interest, since the consultancy has as clients companies that were the target of Lava Jato, such as Odebrecht.

Moro resisted opening the values, but was convinced by allies. He told the Panel that he did nothing wrong, that he received figures much lower than the millions of reais speculated and that he worked in another area of ​​the consultancy, including with a different CNPJ.


