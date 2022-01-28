Mortal Kombat 12 Unintentionally Revealed in Producer Photo

the community of Mortal Kombat It’s been crazy the last few days. Not only has the sequel to the franchise’s reboot in theaters been confirmed, but clues have also emerged about the next title in the series in games.

The “accidental revelation” of Mortal Kombat 12 was made by Jonathan Andersen, producer senior at NetherRealm, which posted an “innocent” image on the internet. In the photograph, it is possible to clearly see injustice, magazine covers about the fight series and even some arcades. But the curious part was hidden in one of the monitors, where you can see a folder called “MK12_Mast…”.

The photograph was quickly deleted by Andersen, but you know how it is: once on the internet, forever on the internet. Fans saved the photo (which you can check out more below) and started digging through it for more information.

Image posted by NetherRealm employee may have shown signs of MK 12 ahead of timeSource: Jonathan Andersen/Reproduction

And that’s where the conspiracy theory starts: there are a lot of people thinking that this is all part of a plan to start spreading the word about the next Mortal Kombat, which must arrive before injustice 3. After all, on the same monitor it is possible to read part of what appears to be an email message saying contain “confidential” information that should not be shared.

At the end of the message, whether real or simply part of a pre-marketing campaign, the text says that fans of the series “scour the internet” for news and information. Finally, the person asks the recipient to take “extra care with this material”.

While it’s not exactly confirmation, we have to agree that this is all very suspicious at the very least. What do you think? THE official announcement of MK 12 Is it close or is it all just a misunderstanding?