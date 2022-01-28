Mortality of hospitalized with covid in the SUS drops 37% after vaccination – 01/28/2022

The mortality rate of patients hospitalized in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) with covid-19 has been falling throughout 2021 and reached the lowest level in November since the arrival of the new coronavirus in the country, in February 2020. Experts attribute the good result especially to the advance of vaccination.

According to the most recent data from the SUS Hospital Information System, from the Ministry of Health, the mortality rate of patients hospitalized with covid in November was 16.3%, the lowest in the historical series.

Last year, the record for mortality occurred in March – the worst month of the pandemic in terms of deaths –, when the rate stood at 26%. From March to November the rate shrank 37.3%.

Another positive data from the SUS is that the treatment of those who needed to be hospitalized is shorter. In October, for example, patients spent an average of eight days in a hospital. The number dropped to 6.1 days in November.

Data from the SUS system, however, do not separate patients who needed intensive care, but represent the general average of all those who were admitted to the ward, ICU (intensive care unit) or both. Until yesterday, December data were not available.

The SUS data portal has so far accounted for a total of 1.6 million hospitalizations because of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 348,000 deaths. It is important to note that data from the last six months may still increase, as there is still the possibility of new inclusions of AIH (Hospital Admission Authorization) registered after the end of hospitalization. The total cost of treating Brazilians with covid-19 in the SUS reached, in November, R$ 9.4 billion.

Power of vaccines

November figures indicate that covid-19 proved to be less lethal before the arrival of the omicron variant, which experts attribute to the increase in the population with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.

“That was the main objective of the vaccine: that it avoid the repetition of that scenario of other waves with so many hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers show that they are really effective”, says the pediatrician and vice president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) , Isabella Ballalai.

The main role of the first generation of vaccines in use in the world is to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19. One of the expected effects is that even in patients who need hospitalization, the disease does not progress to severe conditions and death.

This is even clearer now, with the omni, when we are experiencing a huge wave of cases, with high transmissibility, but, proportionally, a much smaller increase in hospitalizations and deaths”.

Isabella Ballalai, SBIm

Vaccination in Manaus, one of the cities most affected by covid-19 during the pandemic in the country Image: Lucas Silva/Government of Amazonas

Vaccinated have less severe conditions

Doctor Marcos Galindo is coordinator of the ICU at Hospital Agamenon Magalhães, in Recife, and a member of the Professional Defense Commission of Amib (Association of Brazilian Intensive Medicine). He also attributes the drop in mortality and length of hospital stay to vaccination. “The vaccinated patients worsen less, have less organic dysfunctions and arrive less at the ICUs”, he says.

My concern is for the unvaccinated, because they tend to be at higher risk of severe cases or death from Covid-19. As we are in an avalanche of cases now, serious cases can arrive among the unvaccinated

Marcos Galindo, intensivist

With the record number of cases of covid-19 in the country, he cites that many patients hospitalized for other diseases are being diagnosed with the new coronavirus when already hospitalized.

“Many cases are positive, including within the ICUs. Most have been hospitalized for another reason, and then the test comes back positive, without respiratory symptoms or with mild symptoms. That is, there are a lot of covid in the ICUs, but without necessarily developing SARS [Síndrome Respiratória Aguda Grave]”, it says.

Patient hospitalized with covid-19 in ICU Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Medical expertise and no overcrowding

For the professor of infectious diseases and health surveillance manager at the Complexo Hospitalar da UFC (Federal University of Ceará), Jorge Luís Rodrigues, there is no doubt that vaccination is the main reason for the improvement in indicators “In previous waves we had a frightening mortality because we didn’t have a vaccine to give to people”, he says.

But he mentions that two points need to be taken into account when analyzing the data. The first is how patient care has evolved over the past two years.

I was a patient in the first wave: I was hospitalized for mild respiratory failure, I didn’t need an ICU. But the difference in treatment from that wave to today is gigantic. Physiotherapy was the highlight. In the first wave, professionals were very afraid, there was no vaccine, the form of transmission was not 100% known and there was a great fear of approaching patients.

Jorge Luís Rodrigues, infectious disease specialist

He also points out advances in protocols for drug use. “Many of those drugs used in the beginning, out of desperation, did not have scientific sustainability. Today we know and have learned to use drugs correctly, such as corticosteroids. We have also managed to have fewer patients using mechanical ventilation, thanks to non-invasive support like the Elmo helmet. In other words, it was an advance in conjunction with science”, he adds.

Elmo helmet, created in Ceará, is used for the treatment of covid-19 Image: Publicity/School of Public Health of Ceará

Finally, he says that the high mortality rates faced at the peaks of the first and second waves are directly related to the hospital collapse faced by many cities – and that they reduced the effectiveness of monitoring and treatment of health professionals.

“Hospitals had to open ICUs in a hurry, at an impressive rate. This would require a great deal of training. Some private hospitals still had a mix of professionals with a lot of experience and younger ones, but this only happened in certain centers. of intensive care professionals is not so widespread. It was a difficult and desperate phase for everyone”, he concludes.