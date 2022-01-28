Municipality of Pelotas

*Updated at 16:03 on 01/27/2022.

The schedule for childhood vaccination Against the Covid-19 is already available in the City Hall system for all the children from five years, which can be immunized from Monday (27) onwards. Another change defined by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) is the expansion of vaccination sites, also from Monday, with five new Basic Health Units (UBSs), which will apply the immunizing agent. coronavac in children from six to 11 years old, according to the times offered in the scheduling system and the doses available.

“A very important announcement and a moment of joy, especially for parents and guardians who will be able to have the relief of seeing their children vaccinated,” said Mayor Paula Mascarenhas during the announcement on social media.

The Children’s Vaccination Unit, set up at the Basic Immediate Care Unit (Ubai) Navegantes, will only apply the Pfizer vaccine to all children aged five and over and also to immunocompromised children. The anticipation of the schedule seeks to increase the safety of the population with the largest possible number of vaccinated in the municipality.

It is important to note that immunization will be performed by appointment only. At the time of application, it is necessary to present the proof available on the platform. The system allows those responsible to choose the day and time for vaccination, speeding up service and avoiding crowds. After receiving the immunizer, children should wait in place for 20 minutes for observation.

Go here to make an appointment

Check vaccination days and locations

Children from 6 to 11 years old – Coronavac

Monday

*UBS Simões Lopes – Avenida Visconde da Graça, 107 – Simões Lopes

Tuesday

*UBS Guabiroba – Rua Doutor Arnaldo da Silva Ferreira, 352 – Frigate

Wednesday

*UBS Santa Terezinha – Rua São Miguel, 5 – Três Vendas

Thursday

*UBS Laranjal- Rua São Borja, 683 – Laranjal

Friday

*UBS Bom Jesus – Avenida Itália, 350 – Areal

*On these dates, the UBSs will not be performing any other type of vaccination or service.

Children 5 years and older and immunocompromised children – Pfizer

From Monday to Friday

*Child Vaccination Unit (Ubai Navegantes) – Rua Darci Vargas, 212 – Navegantes

Pay attention to the documentation

– Identity document of the child and legal guardian with photo

* If the child does not have a photo document, he/she must present a copy of the birth certificate together with the declaration available at this link

– Proof of residence of the person responsible

– Child’s National Vaccination Card

– Declaration of Vaccination for Adolescents/Children – available at the link

– Proof of vaccination schedule – with final protocol (can be screen print).

SMS guidelines

The SMS clarifies that to receive the dose against Covid-19, the child must wait a minimum interval of 15 days between the application of this immunizer and any other in the children’s vaccine calendar, not being able to receive them concomitantly.

Guidance continues to people who have flu symptoms of not showing up on the scheduled date. The same goes for anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. It is necessary to wait 30 days from the onset of symptoms to receive the application.