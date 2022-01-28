My Central Bank Financial Life: Understand the System in 5 Points | Economy

Art Editor Photo: O Globo BC website

The Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) launched by the Central Bank on Monday allows the consultation of ‘forgotten’ resources in bank accounts, by individuals and companies, and gives the path of the stones for the rescue process.

According to the BC, in June 2021, customers had about R$8 billion to receive from banks, without even having knowledge or memory of it.

The announcement of the facility on Monday in times of crisis attracted much greater demand than expected by the BC for its website, which went offline. In less than 24 hours, more than BRL 900,000 were redeemed, the site became congested and went offline and the bank temporarily removed the system from the air.

But the BC set, this Thursday, a date for the reopening of consultations in the SVR: February 14th. In the meantime, understand, in five points, how to proceed to know if you have money to receive.

What is the Amounts Receivable Information System?

The Amounts Receivable Information System (SVR), on the BC website, provides information on the credit balance of closed accounts, loan installments and improperly charged fees, in addition to resources not sought after the closing of consortium groups and quotas of capital to be returned in credit unions, among other cases

How do I know if I have money to receive?



You can make a first consultation on the BC website just using your CPF. It is the first step to know whether or not there are resources to receive. The system will show you what’s in your name across all banks, not just what you currently hold. On the Central Bank page, access the My Financial Life section. Then click on the Amounts Receivable subsection. Scroll to the end of the page and click on the last item, called Inquiry to the Amounts Receivable Report. Then press “Start consultation” and enter your CPF number. After the digital verification, the system will tell you whether or not you have receivables from banks. If you don’t, there’s no point moving forward. If the system says that there are funds to be redeemed, you must consult the amounts and the institution in which they are through Registrato, the BC portal that allows citizens to consult their financial information.

What is the Central Bank Registrato and how to register?



If you do not have a registration, you must use a login and password to access the Registrato page, which provides a series of information on Brazilian financial transactions. There are two registration options: one through the Central Bank website and the other through the Gov.br website, a kind of federal public service center. To access the Registrato through Gov.br, the citizen must have silver or gold status. The greater the release of data to the government, such as facial recognition, bank and driver’s license details, the higher your status. The option of registering through the BC website is available to individuals or legal entities and has no restrictions. Registration is done in three steps. In the first one, it is necessary to inform data such as CPF, date of birth, mother’s first name and the name of the bank in which she has an account. A security phrase is then generated, which must be validated on the website of the bank where the person has an account. With the code generated by the BC website in hand, the user must access their bank account through the bank’s website and search their bank’s website for the “Registration” service. The financial institution then asks you to paste the passphrase and security key generated in the previous step. Then, the user must also include the bank’s own security key, generated by the institution’s app. After validation of the security phrase by the internet banking of the bank where the user has an account, he must return to the Central Bank page to complete the registration in the third tab. It also asks for the passphrase. After filling in the data, the user creates a password and completes the Registrato’s registration.

How to redeem the money?



Once registered, the user returns to the Registrar’s page to include login and password.

Click on “Amounts to be received”.

To get the values ​​back, there are two options that will be available in the query area. If the customer finds a notice “Request here” it means that the bank has adhered to the BC Term that provides for the return of the amount via Pix to your account within 12 working days.

Exceptionally, the bank may pay via TED or DOC, but provided that within a period of up to 12 working days and provided that the account where you registered the Pix key indicated in the Registrato.

How long is the SVR suspended?

The launch of the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) generated access demand much higher than expected, which caused instability on its page and also on the BC, Registrato and Minha Vida Financeira websites. To stabilize these sites, the BC temporarily suspended access to the SVR, but without informing when it would be re-established.