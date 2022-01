What the fuck, arthur giving his version of betrayals, globoplay cuts the cameras for pedro shaving — GabiFassini (@fassini_gabi) January 27, 2022

Before Naiara’s questions, the actor revealed insecurity about the relationship with the post BBB influencer.

I came in here a little unsure if when I came back she would still be there, got it? Arthur aguiar

“You went through a lot to connect again and be so well together so easy to awaken a feeling for someone else. From what I understand from everything you said, what I feel about you is that there is a lot of love and respect between you. so, at least now”, opined Naiara.