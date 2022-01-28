Naiara sings a song about betrayal, and Arthur Aguiar is embarrassed · TV News

Naiara Azevedo had lunch with her colleagues at BBB 22 (Globo), this Thursday afternoon (27), when she once again performed her song with Marília Mendonça (1995-2021). Titled 50 Percent, the partnership is scheduled to launch in February this year and talks about a betrayal. The lyrics left Arthur Aguiar visibly embarrassed.

“If I looked at someone on the street. If another hand left me all bare. 50 percent it’s my fault. 50 percent it’s your fault. When the unloved one sees the fence, he jumps,” she sang excitedly. Maíra Cardi’s husband, who entered the reality show to redeem himself for the attitudes of having betrayed her several times, left the kitchen at the moment.

Unaware of the confusion with the song that happened outside the reality, Linn da Quebrada praised the artist’s composition and the two cheered for the song. “Have you ever thought I’m leaving here with the music blown?”, wished the countrywoman. “It’s going to be a hit, that’s for sure,” Linn agreed.

João Gustavo, Marília’s brother, revolted when Naiara was announced on Big Brother Brazil. He promised to do everything to get her out of the house and accused her of opportunism for releasing the song to promote himself under the name of the Queen of Sofrência. Days later, João’s family went back and authorized the release.

Check out the full lyrics of the song 50 Percent, by Naiara Azevedo and Marília Mendonça:

I was wrong, I was wrong
But I didn’t make mistakes alone
You’re not a saint, I’m not a poor thing
This account we will split in half
If it faltered, I just kept going.

If I looked at someone on the street
If another hand left me all naked
50 percent it’s my fault
50 percent it’s your fault

If I looked at someone on the street
If another hand left me all naked
50 percent it’s my fault
50 percent it’s your fault
The unloved one, when he sees the fence, jumps

