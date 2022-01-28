Natalia betrays Rodrigo and reveals plot against Arthur Aguiar

At BBB 22 VIP for the first time, Arthur Aguiar revealed to his new allies that Natália Deodato told him that he is Rodrigo Mussi’s main target. Participants were surprised by the “betrayal” of the nail designer.

“I think the only person who is really in partnership with Rodrigo is Natalia”, opined Tiago Abravanel. “But Natália turned to me in the pool and said she fought with him because he said he wanted her to vote for me. And she said she wasn’t going to vote”, released Maíra Cardi’s husband.

“I still questioned: ‘How are you not going to vote for me? I voted for you’. She said: ‘Yes, I know, it’s just that you’re one of the few people who includes me in the matter’. And it’s true. kitchen, I call her, I offer her something, I ask her about it”, continued the artist.

“It’s bad for her to feel this way, I’m going to start looking at it more”, commented Pedro Scooby. “It was she who gave me the lyrics that he [Rodrigo] I was making a move to tell people to vote for me, you know?”, said the actor.

“I felt it. I said: ‘I’ll stay tuned’. Bro, I’m even shivering, feeling it. It’s strange, we want to live in the VIP, with privileges, and the guy wouldn’t stay with us. There was something strange, he didn’t do meaning for me”, released Douglas Silva. “He must have been plotting against us and he felt bad about being here”, opined the surfer.

“I think Rodrigo would not stop voting for Arthur to vote for Douglas. He is angry with Arthur. But why?”, questioned Jade Picon. “Because I clash with his ideas. If you clash with him in front of other people, it’s a problem, he gets pissed”, explained the former Malhação.

“First, because he doesn’t have an argument, he has nothing to say. He got mad at me because he started saying that he doesn’t have to say the vote, he has to keep hugging, otherwise he becomes a target”, continued Aguiar.

“Then I turned around and said my vision: ‘The way you’re talking, you’re telling me that you’re the type of guy who votes and remains a friend. So, for me, you’re becoming a target too’, and who was together , agreed. He got pissed and got up”, reported the ex-Rebelde.

Check out an excerpt below:

Arthur talking about why Rodrigo got mad at him: pic.twitter.com/9FdWO3CAtu — Arthur Aguiar ✨ (@Aguiarthur) January 28, 2022

