Naughty Dog does not rule out Uncharted 5: “never say never”

Naughty Dog does not rule out the possibility of creating Uncharted 5. Shaun Escayg, one of the main producers of the franchise who worked on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy, did not close the door on the return of the series.

In an interview with GamesRadar, the producer said that the Uncharted franchise “it is much loved by the studio and is a universe that everyone wants to see more of”. Therefore, Escayg believes that “you can never say never” about a new title in the saga.

With the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, many players will enter this world and be enchanted by the adventures of Nathan Drake. Consequently, it is natural for people to desire a sequel or even in-universe titles.

More news about Uncharted 5

If it depends on Nolan North, Nathan Drake’s own voice actor in the franchise, Uncharted 5 will happen! In 2019, the actor said he’s ready in case Naughty Dog decides to produce a new treasure hunter adventure.

Of course, things are not that simple to start producing a title. In addition to the studio’s desire, Sony must approve and there is a risk of the plot not being closed. Given the events of Uncharted 4, the future is more likely to hold another spin-off of the series.