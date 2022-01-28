Netflix (NFLX34) jumps 7.5% on Nasdaq after big investor buys 3.1 million shares

With investors taking advantage of the “liquidation” of assets after the release of a disappointing fourth quarter balance sheet, in addition to poor projections for the first quarter of 2022, Netflix shares (NFLX34) recorded a recovery in this Thursday’s session (27).

Assets traded on Nasdaq rose 7.51% to $386.70 after hitting a 22-month low last Wednesday. On B3, BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) NFLX34 rose 8.28% to R$42.23.

Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, has announced the purchase of 3.1 million assets from Netflix, totaling about $1.1 billion.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Ackman’s Pershing Square had no stock in the company until then.

In a letter to his clients, Ackman praised the company’s management team and noted on Twitter that he has long admired Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and the “remarkable company he and his team have built”.

Ackman said Netflix benefits from highly recurring revenue, adding that the company has pricing power and offers industry-leading content.

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Related