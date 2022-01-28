New Flamengo reinforcement, Marinho sends a message after closing a deal

Credit: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

With a desire to play for Flamengo, Marinho said “yes” to the Rio club and awaited the release of Santos. Therefore, Peixe ended up having no choice, since he would not receive offers from Europe and could lose the athlete for free at the end of the year. Therefore, the King of America in Libertadores 2020 arrives to be a great option in the squad commanded by Paulo Sousa.

In contact with photographer Delmiro Júnior, Marinho was excited about the new challenge in his career. After a down season at Peixe, he arrives at the club where his father always dreamed of seeing him wearing the shirt, something that promises to be an extra incentive.

“father is coming”, wrote the striker in a message on Instagram.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Marinho’s contract at Flamengo will be valid for two seasons. In agreement with Santos, the payment of R$ 7.1 million will be made in cash for 100% of the athlete’s rights, which will be made official as a new reinforcement for 2022 soon.

Now, the board must continue looking for another striker who works on the sides of the field. That’s because Kenedy was returned to Chelsea and Michael sold to Al-Hilal, a deal that yielded R$ 45.5 million to the club and can be used for another heavyweight athlete to be hired, this one that can be Everton Cebolinha.

