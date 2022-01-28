New Omicron subtype is not serious but is 1.5 times more contagious

According to the Danish government, the BA.2 subtype of the Omicron variant is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original form of the strain. However, in a national statement released last Wednesday (26/1), the Danish Minister of Health, Magnus Heunicke, said that there is no evidence that the subvariant is more serious and causes more hospitalizations for Covid-19.

According to an assessment by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), an organization that assesses cases of coronavirus in Denmark, the BA.2 subtype developed very quickly in the country and became dominant in the second week of January. The condition still appears to be region-specific as, according to the institute, BA.1 is still the most common subvariant worldwide, accounting for 98% of cases.

“Of course, we are following the development closely, and if BA.2 is more contagious, it could mean that the wave of infections will be bigger and extend even further into February compared to previous projections,” says director Tyra Grove Krause, in a note from the SSI.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by the WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) This is because the alteration has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against the other variants and spreads faster.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Body aches, headaches, fatigue, night sweats, a feeling of a scratchy throat and an increase in heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example.Pixabay omicron-what-is-known-about-the-variant The emergence of the variant is also an unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The first is that the variant began development in the mid-2020s, in a poorly tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The second is that the emergence of Ômicron may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and least likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, developed in it, and then re-contaminated a human.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Afraid of a new wave, countries have increased restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it has been spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining ground.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of Health.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Due to the ability of the variant to spread, the WHO advises people to vaccinate themselves with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitized.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments are preferred.JuFagundes/ Getty Images 0

The BA.2 subvariant left the end of the pandemic more uncertain in the country. In December, SSI expected the Covid-19 outbreak to peak in late January and early February, with up to 55,000 new cases per day. However, now experts believe it may take a little longer.

The institute is analyzing data from new admissions related to the coronavirus, which took place from November to January 10 of this year. For SSI, although infection rates are very high, hospitalizations have not increased to the same degree and appear to be falling among people infected with Covid-19.

“At the same time that infection rates are increasing, we are seeing relatively less growth in the number of hospitalizations related to Covid-19 and a decreasing number of admissions to intensive care units. In addition, an increasing proportion are admitted for reasons other than Covid-19”, comments the director.

reinfection rates

In a publication released this Thursday (27/1), the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) commented that the BA.2 subtype has noticeable mutations when compared to the first version of the Ômicron variant. These differences are related to the spike protein, responsible for turning on the coronavirus in human cells.

According to the organization, these mutations can alter viral characteristics such as infection capacity, severity and evasion of immunity. Therefore, more detailed analyzes of the infectivity of the subtype and its potential to evade antibodies after previous vaccination and infection are ongoing.

“The consideration that someone could be infected with BA.1 (Omicron’s original subtype), and subsequently with BA.2, is still theoretical in nature and unclear at this stage, but SSI is following up on this possibility in Denmark and at the global level. international,” says the document.

A new pandemic pattern

The Covid-19 epidemic is still evolving almost all over the world. The situation is no different in Denmark, which has seen record infection rates in recent days and has averaged 46,000 new cases a day in the last week.

According to the SSI risk assessment, the high proportion of vaccinated and the Ômicron variant show that the epidemic has changed its pattern in the country, and infection rates and hospitalization rates are not changed in the same proportion.

“It is the Omicron variant that is driving the epidemic right now. We estimate that over 99% of all Covid-19 cases are due to it, and the data shows that this strain spreads faster but carries a lower risk of serious disease outbreaks compared to Delta,” says Krause.

For the director, there is a marked difference in hospitalizations between vaccinated and unvaccinated, and immunized people are more protected even with the new strain.

“Overall, we must say that the epidemic is still growing and that there is still a risk that infection rates will increase further in the coming weeks. Therefore, there is also a risk that the number of hospitalizations will increase. On the other hand, we expect hospitalizations to be milder than before due to vaccination and the Ômicron variant,” he points out.