New Omicron subtype is not serious but is 1.5 times more contagious

According to the Danish government, the BA.2 subtype of the Omicron variant is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original form of the strain. However, in a national statement released last Wednesday (26/1), the Danish Minister of Health, Magnus Heunicke, said that there is no evidence that the subvariant is more serious and causes more hospitalizations for Covid-19.
According to an assessment by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), an organization that assesses cases of coronavirus in Denmark, the BA.2 subtype developed very quickly in the country and became dominant in the second week of January. The condition still appears to be region-specific as, according to the institute, BA.1 is still the most common subvariant worldwide, accounting for 98% of cases.
“Of course, we are following the development closely, and if BA.2 is more contagious, it could mean that the wave of infections will be bigger and extend even further into February compared to previous projections,” says director Tyra Grove Krause, in a note from the SSI.
The BA.2 subvariant left the end of the pandemic more uncertain in the country. In December, SSI expected the Covid-19 outbreak to peak in late January and early February, with up to 55,000 new cases per day. However, now experts believe it may take a little longer.
The institute is analyzing data from new admissions related to the coronavirus, which took place from November to January 10 of this year. For SSI, although infection rates are very high, hospitalizations have not increased to the same degree and appear to be falling among people infected with Covid-19.
“At the same time that infection rates are increasing, we are seeing relatively less growth in the number of hospitalizations related to Covid-19 and a decreasing number of admissions to intensive care units. In addition, an increasing proportion are admitted for reasons other than Covid-19”, comments the director.
In a publication released this Thursday (27/1), the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) commented that the BA.2 subtype has noticeable mutations when compared to the first version of the Ômicron variant. These differences are related to the spike protein, responsible for turning on the coronavirus in human cells.
According to the organization, these mutations can alter viral characteristics such as infection capacity, severity and evasion of immunity. Therefore, more detailed analyzes of the infectivity of the subtype and its potential to evade antibodies after previous vaccination and infection are ongoing.
“The consideration that someone could be infected with BA.1 (Omicron’s original subtype), and subsequently with BA.2, is still theoretical in nature and unclear at this stage, but SSI is following up on this possibility in Denmark and at the global level. international,” says the document.
A new pandemic pattern
The Covid-19 epidemic is still evolving almost all over the world. The situation is no different in Denmark, which has seen record infection rates in recent days and has averaged 46,000 new cases a day in the last week.
According to the SSI risk assessment, the high proportion of vaccinated and the Ômicron variant show that the epidemic has changed its pattern in the country, and infection rates and hospitalization rates are not changed in the same proportion.
“It is the Omicron variant that is driving the epidemic right now. We estimate that over 99% of all Covid-19 cases are due to it, and the data shows that this strain spreads faster but carries a lower risk of serious disease outbreaks compared to Delta,” says Krause.
For the director, there is a marked difference in hospitalizations between vaccinated and unvaccinated, and immunized people are more protected even with the new strain.
“Overall, we must say that the epidemic is still growing and that there is still a risk that infection rates will increase further in the coming weeks. Therefore, there is also a risk that the number of hospitalizations will increase. On the other hand, we expect hospitalizations to be milder than before due to vaccination and the Ômicron variant,” he points out.