New Yu-Gi-Oh! is unexpectedly dominating Steam

Originally released in Japan as a manga in 1996, Yu-Gi-Oh! it soon became a fever around the world. Since then, the series has won anime adaptations, decks of cards, video games and much more. Now, in the middle of 2022, the franchise seems to be making a comeback in full force.

A strong indicator is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Konami’s new free-to-play game released quietly last week. Even without so much marketing, believe it or not, the game is already appearing among the most popular on Steamreaching positions among the games with the most simultaneous players on Valve’s platform.

Released a week ago for PC and PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles, Master Duel is the basics of the basics: the title recreates the experience of the card game, with battles between duelists, as seen in the anime and manga. Players must use their decks to summon monsters and traps to use against their opponents and fend off attacks.

At the time of this writing, Master Duel was in the Top 5 Games with the Most Simultaneous Players on SteamSource: Steam/Play

One of the biggest advantages of Master Duel is to be free. The title allows players to access years and years of expansion decks without having to spend a penny. Of course, there is the possibility of acquiring more cards by spending real money, but it is possible to enjoy the duels in a totally free on all platforms for which the game has already been released.

In addition to battles against other players online, the game also has a single-player story mode in which it is possible to win cards and items to use in the deck, in addition to accumulating virtual money. The first Duel Pass, the game’s season pass, is now available for anyone willing to spend a few bucks — or gather enough virtual cash in single player to get the pass for free.