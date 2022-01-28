Neymar talks about his relationship with his father, his manager

The documentary series “Neymar – O Caos Perfeito”, which premiered this week on Netflix, brings as a thread the relationship between the player and his father and businessman Neymar Santos. The production is divided into three episodes and covers the trajectory of the most loved – and hated – Brazilian football star in recent times.

Neymar reveals details about his relationship with his father.

It’s hard to separate things like that, I don’t think so, father is father regardless of anything. I think it only separates when he’s going to talk to a manager or close a contract, but when he’s on my side regardless of whether I’m playing or at home, he’s going to look at me like my father.

The PSG player says that he and his father built a very strong relationship, which gave him the confidence to let him take care of his career outside the fields, such as advertising contracts.

Our friendship is very strong. We’ve created a really great bond since I was little and I think that’s why we get along so well. That’s why I also trust him one hundred percent and let him take care of my career off the pitch. It helped me focus on football and not worry too much about marketing and stuff.

In another part of the interview, Neymar talks about the difficulty of living with the 24-hour cameras for recording the documentary series.

In the beginning it is difficult to have a camera present for practically 24 hours of your life, but we eventually get used to it. It was a little different for my son Davi, but then he got used to it and you become friends with the people who are with you on a daily basis (…) I try not to expose my relationship with my son so much, but whenever I can we are together. His mother’s family and I have a friendship and this reflects on the child’s education, which is the most important thing.

