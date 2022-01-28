Nightmare Alley – Film Review by Guillermo del Toro

The Nightmare Alley takes place in the years of the Second World War and follows a man of few words and effervescent ambition (Bradley Cooper) who learns at the circus the tricks of being a good mentalist – gifts he then puts to use by tricking New York’s elite into mediumship performances. Just like the 1946 novel and the 1947 long noir that now Guillermo Del Toro remakes, this ambition leads to an intrigue of greed and resentment with the classic contours of a story of damnation.

The information about the Second World War seems ancillary but it is not. Added to script adapted by Del Toro and Kim Morgan, it doesn’t just lend itself to placing the remake in the same period as the original plot. Mentioning the war – and by extension evoking the horrors of the Holocaust – is a way of paying homage to noir itself and choosing, among the many characteristics that define this genre, the one that is perhaps the most poignant: film noir was the the most acute way that old Hollywood found to account for the horror of World War II.

Even historically, noir establishes itself once and for all as a genre – marked in the popular imagination, attractive to the biggest actors in Hollywood and avant-garde in terms of language and themes – as soon as the war ends. Between 1945 and 1950, noirs emerged more tormented and more narratively daring, embracing the psychologizing profiles that modern cinema had begun to establish in the 1940s, validated in the then growing popularity of psychoanalysis. If the flashback has become over the years a common noir tool, to flesh out past traumas (the classic Escape from the Past, mostly told in flashback, came out in the same year as nightmare alley original), this is due in part to the nameless memory of the Holocaust.

Although the flashbacks of The Nightmare Alley are very punctual, used to maintain a certain mystery until the end, in Del Toro’s film they end up delimiting the journey of Stan Carlisle, Bradley Cooper’s character, in psychological terms: from beginning to end, this will be a protagonist defined by his unresolved relationship with the past, a trauma that obviously does not go unnoticed by the psychoanalyst (Cate Blanchett) who becomes Stan’s slashing partner. In the 1947 film, Stan willingly undergoes therapy, he even leaves the session relieved and willing to pay for it, and there’s no parental trauma to haunt him with flashbacks. In the remake, therapy resembles torture. In other words, there is a concern in the film to inflate and make more visible those elements that in the past marked noir in an often veiled way: the psychological profile linked to trauma, the horror of memory.

The danger, then, is that this would make The Nightmare Alley too literal a movie. When Cooper enters the scene for the first time, in the rain, with the brim of his hat covering his eyes and without saying a single word for long minutes, the impression is that Del Toro – like everyone else – loved to see Humphrey Bogart or Robert Mitchum on stage and will pay all his respects now that he has decided to make a noir thriller. Fortunately, the filmmaker learned his lessons from the scarlet hill (2015), a gothic horror film that, due to excessive devotion, was unable to open up the genre and “desecrate” it with new ideas and a really vigorous execution.

So when you get closer The Nightmare Alley of horror – both the metaphorical horror of memory and the physical, overt horror – Del Toro takes the fundamental step to desecrate noir and inject a new energy into the genre that transcends the literal aspect. It is as if the director had envisioned the possibility of making a very reverent, cinephilic noir, and decided to double that bet with a mannerist and sometimes metalinguistic record (the scenes in the therapist’s office, with the tape recorder always in evidence, a device that reminds us of from the mechanics of this staged and artificial reality, they seem to come out of a movie of Brian De Palma). Ironically, and not by chance, The Nightmare Alley has moments of gothic horror that are more effective than those of the scarlet hill.

The Nightmare Alley totals 150 minutes and a good part of the duration is concerned with situating the circus universe (which in the original was resolved in just over 40 minutes) before the plot actually begins. This can be interpreted as a whim by Del Toro and a nod to the world of fables and social outcasts that have always captivated his cinema. If it weren’t for the long circus preamble in The Nightmare Alley, however, we would not have so well defined what are the patterns of deterioration, exploitation, addiction and money that define the human experience. We can be enchanted by the circus – and equally believe in the perspective that the ludic of the circus helps to overcome all this misery of the human experience – but one thing does not necessarily negate the other.

What we have here, then, are the two sides of Del Toro coexisting and vying for space in a kind of creative duel: the reverent, cinephilic author, for whom the magic of the fable is perhaps enough, and the Del Toro of transmutation, of physical ruin, the filmmaker who often flirted with body horror but who never made it an isolated, macabre purpose in his films, because after all, the trait that prevails in his work is that of wonder. By giving way to pessimism – which, after all, is another fundamental element in noir – Guillermo Del Toro allows himself here to be a little more critical, including with himself, and this becomes The Nightmare Alley into an unmistakable force of creation and reinvention.