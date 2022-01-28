No money for dental implants? know what to do







Photo: Pexels

The high cost of some dental treatments, unfortunately, ends up keeping many people away from the dentist’s chair. According to data from IBGE and Ibope, about 16 million Brazilians live without any teeth, which causes low self-esteem, shame when smiling and difficulty in relationships, in addition, of course, to difficulties in eating.

The good news is that there are options to mitigate the damage caused by missing teeth. Learn about the procedure, how to plan and immediate rehabilitation.

What to do when the person needs an implant, but does not have the financial means?

A good tip is to preserve the alveolar ridge at the time of tooth extraction. When a patient needs to extract a tooth, but cannot afford the cost of the implant at the time, a membrane or barrier can be placed during the extraction to preserve the bone in place. The use of removable or complete dentures is also an option.

What is immediate rehabilitation?

Immediate rehabilitation is the name given when, in the same act of implant surgery or a few days after, we are able to leave the patient with a crown/tooth or temporary or definitive prosthesis installed on the implant.

When is this possible and is it indicated?

When the implant has been installed with what we call sufficient load or force on the bone. This is not always possible, so planning for each case is the most important.

What is reverse planning?

It is when the dentist plans the patient’s case based on the final result expected for the prosthesis. That is, the dentist chooses which type of prosthesis is needed for the case, what are its characteristics, position in the arch of the mouth, among other factors. Then, based on this planning, the dentist chooses where the implant will be placed so that the prosthesis is placed in the desired location in the future.

What are the types of prosthesis?

There are single or multiple crowns, that is, one or more “teeth” placed on one or more implants. There is also the over-denture, which is a removable complete denture buttoned over the implants, providing a feeling of greater security for the patient, as it is fixed and the patient only removes it to clean it. There is the protocol type prosthesis, which is a complete denture fixed on the implants by screws, in which case the prosthesis does not come out, that is, the patient cannot remove it. When it is placed in the upper arch of the mouth, it does not have the so-called “roof of the mouth”, allowing the patient to better feel the taste and texture of food.

What care should the patient have with the implants?

Implants should also be sanitized, because although they do not suffer from cavities, they can suffer bone loss. You need to keep the gum around the implant healthy and make frequent visits to the dentist to adjust their occlusion. Unlike teeth that wear out over the years, porcelain crowns on implants, for example, do not wear out to the same extent as teeth. In this case, the teeth wear out faster than the crown, leaving it to suffer excessive force during mastication, which can even lead to the loss of the implant due to excessive force on it.