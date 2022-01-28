No president or candidate wants to be served by the SUS

Doria praised the rapid mobilization of the Unified Health System (SUS) to vaccinate children against covid. In a recent meeting with former ministers, Lula defended the strengthening of the SUS.

At the launch of your pre-candidacy, Ciro criticized the health spending ceiling. Moro announced visits to public hospitals on the tour you will take through the countryside of São Paulo.

From prison to stab wounds, adventitious noises usually have an imponderable resonance in elections. But in the next race for the presidency of the Republic, few situations are as predictable as: 1) all candidates will speak well of the SUS; 2) no candidate will promise that they will be attended to by the SUS.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized once again at Vila Nova Star hospitalin Sao Paulo.

Lula frequently undergoes examinations at the Sírio-Libanês hospital, the same place where Ciro was attended in the past. Doria, on January 25, underwent a checkup at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

The expansion of exclusive hospitals for the rich at the same time that the number of poor people in the country grows is a jabuticaba that has been fertilized by presidents and politicians in Brazil.

During the PSDB’s mandates, the preference of ministers toucans was for Albert Einstein, although Fernando Henrique Cardoso underwent routine examinations at a hospital at the Federal University of São Paulo. Itamar Franco was also assisted at Einstein, where the former president was hospitalized before his death, when he was then a senator.

Former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff, as well as vice president José Alencar, performed treatments at Sírio Libanês. It is also in Sírio that two other former presidents, Michel Temer and José Sarney, are assisted to this day.

The health treatment of presidents exposes two salient features of the Brazilian health system: the perverse stratification of access and use of medical services and the promiscuous relationship between public and private in health in the country.

More than 20,000 people died of covid in UPAS due to lack of hospitalization beds in the SUS and mortality from the disease was much higher in the worst quality ICUs. The CPI of the pandemic made it known to the general public that there are excellent services in the SUS and terrible private hospitals linked to health plans. And vice versa.

In the defense of a president receiving singular care in designer hospitals, it is possible to argue that the best means and specialists must be used to guarantee the fulfillment of the functions and constitutional prerogatives entrusted to the representative of the Nation.

A matter of national security, in many countries the health of presidents is entrusted to the Armed Forces, which make decisions about medical care, for example, Emmanuel Macron, from France, and Joe Biden, from the United States.

In truly universal health systems, it is out of the question for the head of state to be treated in places other than those reached by the entire population. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when he fell ill with covid, was admitted to Guy’s and St. Thomas, NHS teaching hospital, the English public health system. Last year Pope Francis underwent surgery at the public hospital Agostino Gemellifrom Rome, linked to the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore.

In the case of Brazil, it is possible to suspect that, in terms of health, occupants of high public positions seek the same advantages as the private circles to which they belong or with which they are allied.

Six-star hotels, humanized service and state-of-the-art technology attract a wealthy clientele from all over Brazil, but it is the intimacy with medical talent that makes politicians loyal to certain hospitals in São Paulo.

From this approach emerge doctors who become unofficial advisers to political leaders, even appointing names for positions and hustling on health policies and programs. Members of the clinical staff of hospitals attended by presidents every now and then are quoted to take over the Ministry of Health.

There is little transparency about payers, values, counterparts and alliances involved in the private medical care of politicians and government officials.

It took months for the information to become public that Fabrício Queiroz, a former adviser to Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, paid BRL 133,500 in cash for surgery at Hospital Albert Einstein in 2019.

The Public Ministry asked for an investigation into Bolsonaro’s spending on his last hospitalization, including the private air transport of the doctor sought after in the Bahamas.

The matter is sensitive, considering that measures by the federal government and the National Congress have directly favored the private health sector as a whole and hospitals frequented by decision makers.

A program called Proadi has accumulated, since 2011, billionaire social security tax waivers from select private hospitals, in exchange for individual projects directed to the SUS. Foreign capital in private hospitals and clinics was released unrestrictedly in 2015, with allegations that the law’s progress may have been plagued by corruption. Owners of health plans and hospitals financed electoral campaigns and appointed directors of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). Subsidized loans from BNDES and tailored legislation favored the expansion of hospital networks and new businesses in the field of education and health, such as the granting of private medicine courses connected to hospitals.

The standard of care reserved for presidents is guided by the high rejection of public hospitals cultivated by part of the population.

As the SUS should do well at the polls, due to the success of vaccination and dedication of health professionals during the pandemic, candidates will defend the public system, as long as it is not the place for their own care.

Proposals and programs will move away from the differences in access and quality in hospital care, an evil that kills many people in Brazil.

Nor will it be on the radar of candidates to review the relationship between public and private in health, starting with the extinction of public resources currently destined for hospitals that SUS patients cannot enter.

The SUS for the poor, without adequate federal health funding, emerges as a possible unanimity in the electoral dispute.

It is at the time of illness that the men who wish to govern us reveal themselves, deep down, to be less exalted than they pretend to be.