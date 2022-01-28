North Korea Confirms Ballistic Missile Tests and Releases Images; see photos | World

North Korea confirmed two missile tests this week, part of an intense series of launches it has carried out since the beginning of the year, and announced a visit by dictator Kim Jong-Un to an “important” munitions factory. (see images above and below) .

The North Korean government has already carried out six missile tests in 2022 alone, including hypersonic missile launches.as part of Kim Jong-Un’s plan to accelerate the country’s arms program (while ignoring offers from the US government United States to dialogue).

North Korea’s official KCNA news agency reported that on Tuesday (25) the country tested long-range cruise missiles that hit “a target island 1,800 km away” in the East Sea, also known as North Korea. Sea of ​​Japan.

On Thursday (27), the government launched again, this time of “two tactical guided missiles” that hit another “target island” and demonstrated that “the explosive power of conventional warheads meets the design requirements”, according to the KCNA.

Both tests were criticized by the US.

The series of launches, one of the most intense on record in just one month, comes after Kim ratified a commitment to military development during a speech in December.

Combination of images provided by the government of North Korea of ​​missile tests carried out on January 27, 2022 — Photo: KCNA via AP

The US responded with new sanctions, but the reaction of North Korea was to step up the program and hint at a possible resumption of nuclear and intercontinental weapons tests last week.after several years.

On Friday (28), KCNA published images of Kim during an inspection of a munitions factory, which according to the agency produces “an important weapons system”. The leader appears alongside other officers who had their faces pixelated (see image below).

The North Korean dictator said he “very much appreciates” the factory’s role in his weapons program, according to the agency. “The factory has a very important position and a duty in the modernization of the country’s Armed Forces.”

The agency did not say whether Kim attended any tests this week, but another state media said he visited a farm near the missile launch site on Thursday.

North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-Un visits a munitions factory that produces what state media KCNA says is an 'important weapons system', in an undisclosed location in the country, in a photo released by government on January 28, 2022 — Photo: KCNA via Reuters

The January tests are part of the five-year plan to “improve the strategic arsenal”, Hong Min of the Korean Institute for National Unification in Seoul told AFP.

“The cruise missiles fired on Tuesday are an extension of the same type of missiles launched since late September, with improvements in range and speed,” says Hong Min.

The analyst says the tests are also a response to advancing South Korea’s arsenal, which in 2021 tested supersonic and submarine-launched missiles. “The North demonstrates that it also develops missiles to counterattack what the South has in its possession.”

Photo provided by the North Korean government shows dictator Kim Jong-Un (center) inspecting an area planned for a vegetable greenhouse in the Ryonpho area of ​​Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province — Photo: KNCA via AP

The tests come at a delicate time for the region, with China, North Korea’s only major ally, preparing to host the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing, and South Korea staging presidential elections in February. March.

North Korea is preparing to celebrate the 80th birthday of Kim’s father, the late Kim Jong Il, in February and the 110th birthday of his grandfather, the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, in April.

The need to celebrate “so many important anniversaries” helps explain the tests, according to analyst Ankit Panda. “We should expect a turbulent first half.”

Panda also claims that North Korea seeks “positive propaganda” among its citizens, who are suffering the consequences of the severe economic crisis caused by international sanctions and the severe closure of borders that the government has imposed due to the pandemic.

Photo provided by the North Korean government shows dictator Kim Jong-Un (center) inspecting a planned area for a vegetable greenhouse in the Ryonpho area of ​​Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province — Photo: KNCA via AP