‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ finale: Dolores rescues daughter and Tonico takes Dominique hostage





In the final stretch of “In the Emperor’s Times”, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will finally be able to rescue her daughter and leave her times of suffering behind.

It all starts after Celestina (Bel Kutner) confesses that she hid the manuscripts from Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio) before giving them to the emperor. Delivery will be made on January 31st.

The documents will prove that Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) planned the kidnapping of D. Pedro II (Selton Mello) and was an ally of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) during the war.

Dolores will take advantage of the moment when the villain will be more fragile to be able to act and will have the idea of ​​rescuing the photo of her daughter, which was in the hands of the crook, as a way of proving that he really kidnapped her. Rosa (Ana Miranda) will help the young lady as a way to get back at her boss.

After Dolores’ idea, Nelio will find enough evidence that will lead them to Tonico’s hideout. The crook, in turn, will be willing to face anything to avoid going to prison and will even point a gun at the emperor in addition to kidnapping Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) in order to escape.

The escape attempt will be thwarted after he is shot in the hand and forced to release the countess’s son. The crook will flee to the place where he kept Mercedes and scream in anger when he realizes that the girl was taken by her parents.

Finally Dolores will breathe a sigh of relief beside her daughter. Lota (Paula Cohen) will be thrilled with the family moment and promise to be the best grandmother for the little one.