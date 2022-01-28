Oil prices hit 7-year high as Ukraine crisis overshadows Fed

Baz Ratner/Reuters

Oil extended gains to seven-year highs, above $90 a barrel today (27), as the crisis in ukraine overcoming signs that the US Federal Reserve will tighten the country’s monetary policy.

Brent futures were up $0.89, or 1%, to $90.85 a barrel at 9:17 am ET. U.S. crude oil (WTI) futures advanced $0.87, or 1%, at $88.22 a barrel.

The Russia, second largest oil producer in the worldand the West are at loggerheads over Ukraine, stoking fears of power disruption to Europe.

Both contracts tumbled in early trading after the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will likely raise interest rates in March and plans to end its bond purchases that month in its battle to rein in inflation.

The US dollar rose after the announcement, making oil more expensive for buyers who use other currencies.

“A sharper price drop is being avoided by the crisis in Ukraine, as there are still concerns that Russian oil and gas deliveries could be hampered in the event of a military escalation,” Commerzbank said after the morning’s price drop.

Market attention is also turning to a February 2 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

The group must maintain a planned increase for its March oil production target, several OPEC+ sources told Reuters.