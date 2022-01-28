Omicron variant ‘explodes’ infected chart around the world

With the omicron variant, the moving average of cases, measured every 7 days, rose to 3.33 million. (Photo: Getty Images)

The WHO (World Health Organization) reiterated the need for care during the pandemic due to the Omicron variant.

At the same time that the new mutation of the coronavirus continues to raise the Covid-19 cases at stratospheric levels in various parts of the world, the leaders and scientists of the World Health Organization are again warning of the risk of the emergence of more dangerous variants due to the circulation of the virus.

The WHO’s Covid technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove, said during the last week in a statement that “the more the virus circulates, the greater chance it has to change”.

“Omicron won’t be the last variant that people will hear about, and the possibility of other, much more dangerous strains emerging is real,” he added.

She also predicts that the next version that appears should be even more transmissible than Ômicron.

According to the institution, the moving average of cases, measured every 7 days, rose to 3.33 million, recorded on January 26. The mean exceeds the “edge” of the graphs when comparing previous waves of the disease.

Check out the graphic:

Graph shows the seven-day moving average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide by WHO region. (Image: Statista/Authorized Reproduction)

Even though some people believe the current variant is a “blessing”, even calling it the “current vaccine”, health officials do not share the same optimism.

“It is very dangerous to assume that this is the last variant, or that we are at the end of that period. Overall, the conditions for the emergence of more variants are ideal,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghbreyesus told a meeting of the executive board of the WHO. organization, which took place at the beginning of the week.

The director of the WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, gave an optimistic statement regarding the current scenario of Covid-19.

“The Ômicron offers a plausible hope of stabilization and normalization. But the pandemic is far from over”, he stressed at the same meeting.

He also stated that vaccination is the fastest and safest way for life to return to normal as soon as possible.