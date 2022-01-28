Only 778 policyholders out of a total of 36 million receive the INSS ceiling

Of the more than 36 million retirees, pensioners and other beneficiaries of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), only 778 receive the ceiling of benefits, currently set at R$ 7,087.22. The data are from a survey of the column “What do I do, Sophia”, from the R7 website.

This number corresponds to 0.002% of the total number of Social Security insured persons. Meanwhile, 23.5 million people (64.4% of beneficiaries) receive the minimum wage, an adjustment to R$1,212 in 2022.

According to the INSS, the average value of benefits paid in January is R$ 1,547.54. This amount changes monthly due to deaths and termination of aid transfers, according to the agency’s press office.

Social Security Reform

With the pension reform, the number of people who receive the ceiling should be even greater in the coming years, says the specialist in pension calculations at ABLCalc, Giovanni Magalhães.

“We have an idea that there are not many people, but 778 is shocking. I imagined that there were at least 100 thousand people, but less than a thousand is very few people, it is impressive. And with the reform, this number should decrease even more, making it virtually impossible to retire with the Social Security ceiling”, he evaluates.

The reason is that the reform changed the calculation for obtaining retirement. Until November 2019, it was considered the average of the 80% of the largest contributions since July 1994, and the smallest 20% were discarded.

Currently, the benefit is calculated based on 60% of this average, plus 2% for each year of collection that exceeds 15 years for women and 20 years for men.

“In this sense, the woman would reach the full benefit with 35 years of contribution, while the man only with 40 years of contribution. It is important to remember that the reform makes it possible to exceed the coefficient of 100% for each year that exceeds 35 in the case of women and 40 in the case of men”, explains the specialist.