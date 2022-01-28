‘Our country does not intend to attack anyone’, says Russian government on Ukraine | World

A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that even the idea of ​​a war between Russia and Ukraine “is unacceptable”. This was yet another official statement aimed at allaying fears of an imminent Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

“We have repeatedly stated that our country does not intend to attack anyone. We find even the thought of a war between our people unacceptable,” said Alexei Zaitsev, a spokesman for the ministry.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the four-party talks with Russia, France and Germany as significant and said it brought them one step closer to peace, according to a statement released by his office.

“Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy positively assesses the fact of the meeting, its constructive nature, as well as the intention to continue meaningful talks for two weeks in Berlin,” he said.

Last Wednesday (26), the United States delivered a letter of reply to Russia about its relationship with Ukraine. After receiving the document, representatives of the Russian state took a stand.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Americans ignored their “main claim” in terms of security.

“There was no positive answer to the main question”said the official about the documents Moscow received from Washington.

Russia wants the Atlantic Alliance (NATO) not to expand, especially to Ukraine.

“The main issue is our clear position on the unacceptable character of the continued expansion of NATO to the east and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russian territory,” Lavrov said in a statement, denouncing, once again, the “expansion rampant” of the organization, despite promises made to Moscow in the 1990s.

In the note, he acknowledged, however, that “there is a reaction that allows waiting for the beginning of a serious discussion on secondary issues”.

On the other hand, Ukraine received a positive response from the United States, as stated by its Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, also on Thursday.

“We saw the written response from the US before it was delivered to Russia. There were no objections from Ukraine,” Kuleba tweeted.

“It is important that the United States remains in contact with Ukraine before and after any exchanges it has with Russia. There should be no decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine. Golden rule”, he stressed.