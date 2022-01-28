Outside the Map has “final trailer” released

Good news for fans looking forward to Uncharted: Off the Map, the new movie in the franchise. Sony Pictures brought the “final trailer” of the long, with lots of action, the well-known and much talked about “plane scene” (inspired by Uncharted 3) and even a cute kitten.

The content published on YouTube provides an overview of the story. A young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) joins Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in the race for a lost treasure worth $5 billion. The problem is that Moncada (Antonio Banderas) is also after the money and will play hard against the protagonists.

With premiere scheduled for February 17th, the film has been heavily promoted by Sony in recent days. The company published a new plot poster (again highlighting the plane scene), for example.

After several directorial changes and deferrals, Ruben Fleischer (Venom) took over the director’s chair, with Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway in charge of the script. Neil Druckmann, director of games, said he was satisfied with the script.

Buy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and get a movie ticket

Last week, PlayStation announced an action to promote not only the feature, but also Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a collection that brings together the games “A Thief’s End” and “The Lost Legacy“. Anyone who buys the game or upgrades paid on the PS Store will win a ticket to the movie. Know more!