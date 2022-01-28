Oxford pays US$6,000 to volunteers willing to catch Covid-19

+



researchers from Oxford University are looking for volunteers willing to be infected by covid-19 to help them carry out a series of tests, which need to be done on humans. Participants will receive at least £4,995, about $6,690, as compensation for their time and inconvenience.

The aim of the research is to study how the coronavirus affects people who have been previously exposed to the pathogen, either through vaccination or natural infection. Since April 2021, a research team led by Oxford professor Helen McShane has been running tests to determine the minimum amount of virus needed to trigger an immune response in the body.

“If we know what level of immune response we need the vaccine to induce, it will make future vaccine development much faster and much more efficient,” said the professor in a press release reproduced by Business Insider.

The researchers will infect participants with SARS-CoV-2 through nasal drops and observe how their immune systems respond. There are resources to prevent serious illness. The study is only enrolling participants ages 18 to 30 who are in “excellent health.”

Participants must be vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19, or both. Anyone who develops symptoms will receive treatment with Regeneron’s Ronapreve monoclonal antibodies.

Britain was the first country to approve such a test in humans, back in February 2021, where researchers deliberately expose participants to a pathogen that can make them sick.

