Patrícia Poeta likes Noronha with a black summer piece

Patricia Poet won a lot of praise on social media, sharing a new sequence of photos that left fans drooling. At the time, the contractor Globo appeared enjoying a beautiful day at the beach in Fernando de Noronha.

“Breaded, sweaty and…happy. Happy Sunday to us”, he said in the caption of the publication. In the records, she enchants with a sweet and angelic look. When they saw the post, there was no lack of praise.

“An intelligent and very beautiful woman,” said a young man. “I’m too in love with her”, joked the second. “My inspiration in journalism, I love it so much”, declared the third.

Changes

In fact, the current pandemic has caused several changes in the lives of many people. In the case of Patricia Poeta, the situation was no different and it took good organization. in conversation with the Who, she highlighted what were the main changes in the routine.

“It changed practically everything. From bedtime and waking up to doing the show, live, on Saturday. Now I have to wake up at 3 am. And at 8 pm on Friday I’m already in bed sleeping. The program is now 5 hours long. The interviewees are all virtual and there are no more visitors to the program. Apart from all the preparation for É de Casa, which today is done at the home office. To each their own,” she said.

Then, the communicator said he tried to do new things amid quarantine. “I did my first live. I went back to school, tried to help those who were most vulnerable during this period, started working at home and recording alone for the program. My house became a kind of office, gym, studio, classroom. Traditionally, we would gather family and friends. I have always loved the simplicity of life, that affectionate embrace of friends and family. And I think this pandemic made that feeling even stronger inside me,” he said.

Gratitude

It is worth noting that, in recent weeks, the star took advantage of the beginning of 2022 to lavish gratitude. With a photo in a yellow bikini, she spoke about the new cycle in an optimistic way.

“Last swim in the sea of ​​2021. Gratitude for the year that has passed. I can say that this week meant more to me than “days off”. It was also a moment of reflection… to celebrate life, to celebrate the good things and even the most challenging moments that came (as difficult as they seemed), because they, in the end, make us stronger, yes. A new year is about to arrive,” he wrote.

