Paula asks Tuninha for help and reveals a secret in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor: ‘Mãe’

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will reveal her and Tuninha’s (Jussara Freire) big secret in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!. Desperate with the successive failures of Cosméticos Terrare, the executive will ask for help from the faithful housekeeper and will deliver the kinship between them in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. “Mother”, will release the executive.

In this Thursday’s chapter (27), Neném’s fiancee (Vladimir Brichta) will vent to the employee about Carmem’s (Julia Lemmertz) proposal to buy the company. “Hold me, Tuninha. Hug me tight!”, the dondoca will ask, at a given moment.

“I don’t know what to do. I’m afraid of losing everything. Help me, Mom”, she will add in the sequence. “It’s been a long time since you called me mother. I thought that would never happen again”, commented the housekeeper, moved.

Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will remember how much the two have suffered in the past, but the sweet moment between them won’t last long. Giovanna Antonelli’s character will soon show regret for having been affectionate with her relative.

“Don’t call me daughter anymore. I won’t call you mother again either. It was a moment of weakness. It won’t be repeated”, the executive will shoot, demonstrating that there is a resentment between them.

Reproduction / TV Globo

Paula and Tuninha hug each other

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is on the air until May. Next, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what’s going to happen in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor! and other novels.