Payment dates, amounts and who receives

The worker who likes to have a little extra money can opt for birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The modality allows the annual withdrawal of part of the balance of linked accounts, always in the month of the citizen’s birthday.

In 2022, the quota has already started to be released for those born in January. This group is authorized to redeem the money from the 3rd, but they can do so until March 31st.

The withdrawal period runs from the first business day of the worker’s birthday month to the last business day of the second subsequent month. When it is not redeemed within the correct period, the amount goes back to the guarantee fund accounts.

FGTS 2022 birthday withdrawal calendar

See the full 2022 Anniversary Loan payment schedule:

Birthday month Deadline to withdraw January 01/03 to 03/31 February 02/01 to 04/29 March 03/02 to 05/31 April 01/04 to 30/06 May 05/02 to 07/29 June 01/06 to 31/08 July 01/07 to 30/09 August 08/01 to 10/31 September 9/1 to 11/30 October 10/03 to 12/30 November 11/01 to 01/31/2023 December 12/01 to 02/28/2023

Who is entitled?

Every worker who works with a formal contract can migrate to this modality, even if he does not fit into one of the situations provided for by law that authorize the withdrawal of the FGTS.

How is membership done?

To join, simply access the FGTS application, the Caixa Econômica Federal website or go to one of the bank’s branches. The change is valid in the same year when it is made until the last day of the month of birth of the interested party. If the deadline has passed, he will only be able to withdraw the money in the following year.

And the withdrawal withdrawal?

When adhering to the birthday withdrawal, the worker gives up the withdrawal withdrawal. That is, he cannot withdraw the full amount of the FGTS in case of dismissal without just cause. However, the right to the 40% fine paid by the employer remains guaranteed.

Anniversary withdrawal amount

Check the table: