Peak of hospitalizations in SP should happen in 3 weeks, says government

The peak of hospitalizations for covid-19 in the state of São Paulo should happen in three weeks. The estimate is from the executive coordinator of the State Coronavirus Contingency Center, João Gabbardo.

“We will still get worse for two weeks, increase the number of cases, and the peak should occur in 3 weeks. In mid-February, we started to reduce the occupancy of beds, so in March the situation will be calmer”, he told CNN Brasil. today.

Gabbardo argues that hospitalizations have increased significantly because of complications related to other medical conditions, in addition to covid-19.

“As almost 40% of the population tests positive even without symptoms, the person arrives at the hospital and will have a positive test for covid, and has to be moved to a covid bed, and needs isolation. In addition to patients with symptoms of covid, the vast majority, maybe half of the total, are hospitalized because they have other clinical situations and test positive for covid.”

lack of professionals

During the interview, the coordinator of the Contingency Center also admitted that there is no way for the state to resume the number of beds recorded at the height of the pandemic, which reached 15,000 units, because of the lack of professionals. He stated, however, that there should be no need.

“We have 1/3 of the beds we had at the worst moment of the pandemic. If we look at the occupancy of beds, it is at 72% in the state. This occupancy with today’s number, if we had the beds we already had, would represent 25%, 1 /4 of capacity. We are working with the expectation of increasing the number of people hospitalized to between 5 and 6 thousand patients.”

Yesterday, the government of São Paulo announced the opening of another 700 exclusive beds for covid-19 in the next ten days. According to Governor João Doria (PSDB), initial attention will be focused in particular on beds of low complexity. There will be 266 new ICU beds and 434 infirmary in public hospitals in all regions of the state.

Gabbardo also informed that the state will start vaccinating children without distinction of age group per day:

“Our initial plan was to vaccinate 100% of these children in three weeks; it is even possible to reduce the period a little. This is important so that we can return to school more safely.”

According to the most recent vaccination bulletin, released by the state Department of Health, 1,083,159 children were vaccinated against covid-19 in São Paulo with the first dose.