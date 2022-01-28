PEC of Fuels: government retreats and can reduce price of diesel alone | Economy

Fernanda Capelli fuel name

The government decided to discard the idea of ​​creating a fund to reduce fuel prices in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) defended by President Jair Bolsonaro and which provides for reducing taxes on these products.

In a meeting this Thursday at Palácio do Planalto, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, also defended zeroing only federal taxes on diesel and cooking gas.

This proposal, therefore, would leave gasoline out of the exemption that will be the object of the PEC that the government negotiates with parliamentarians.

Bolsonaro wants the PEC to be discussed in Congress at the beginning of February, after the end of the parliamentarians’ recess.

The creation of the fund formed with resources from Petrobras dividends and oil royalties has always been a target of criticism within the government. The idea was mainly defended by ministers Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) and Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy).

Guedes, however, is against the creation of the fund because he considers it ineffective and the cost is too high. He even defended that this fund should be created only if it was formed with Petrobras shares. As a result, the state-owned company would be privatized, but the Planalto did not accept it.

Cost of R$ 75 billion made Guedes change his mind

The Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira, agrees with Guedes’ position, as he understands that it is difficult to create the fund and that it may be ineffective if the international price of oil continues to rise. In addition, it wants to focus on the main point of the proposal, which is to promote the reduction of federal taxes and avoid noise.

Initially, Guedes agreed to reduce federal taxes on diesel, gasoline and electricity, but the high cost of the measure (about R$ 75 billion) made the minister change his position.

Now, he defends that the tax cut be made only on diesel and cooking gas (LPG), with an impact of R$ 20 billion. It’s a lower cost and it fits within the budget.

LPG and diesel affect the poorest the most. Diesel has a greater impact on inflation with the transfer of higher transport costs to products, including food. It is also the fuel that puts pressure on urban bus prices.

In addition, the price of diesel is the target of pressure from truck drivers, who are part of the president’s electoral base. Gasoline, on the other hand, moves more with the middle class pocket, which can enjoy automobiles.

Planalto wants to avoid collateral effects on the dollar

Guedes, Ciro, Abuquerque and Flávia Arruda (Government Secretary) participated in the meeting this Thursday. At the meeting, the conclusion was reached that the effect of the PEC would be the opposite, and could generate an impact on the increase in the dollar and, in effect, reinforce inflationary pressure on other items, such as foodstuffs.

Therefore, the idea of ​​focusing the PEC on diesel gained strength within the government.

As GLOBO revealed last week, the government is negotiating with Congress a PEC to reduce fuel prices, which have raised inflation and become a headache for President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection plans.

Today, to reduce a tax, the government needs to present a source of compensation (increasing another tax or cutting expenses), as determined by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). The PEC, however, will override the LRF and reduce taxes without the need for compensation.