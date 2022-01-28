Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) confirms postponement of Braskem share offering (BRKM5) due to market instability

2022-01-28

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) informed today (28) that, together with Novonor (formerly Odebrecht), it communicated to Braskem (BRKM5) the decision to cancel the public offering of secondary distribution of shares owned by both, which would be carried out simultaneously in Brazil and abroad, in the form of American Depositary Shares, represented by American Depositary Receipts.

The reason is the instability of capital market conditions, which have resulted, at this moment, in levels of demand and price not appropriate for the conclusion of the transaction, informed the company.

Petrobras also informs that the Term Sheet entered into with Novonor remains in force, which establishes a commitment for both companies to sell their respective equity interests in Braskem, in addition to establishing guidelines with the objective of migrating Braskem to New Market.

“Petrobras ratifies its interest in selling its stake in the petrochemical company, as soon as possible and as market conditions prove to be favorable,” he said in a statement.

