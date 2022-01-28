Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4): the first signs of the pre-candidates for the presidency regarding their plans for the state-owned company

Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4) recorded a strong performance at the beginning of 2022, with gains of more than 20%, also amid the soaring of oil prices.

Market analysts have been more optimistic about the company’s shares, especially in the midst of the commodity’s bullish scenario, good prospects for dividends and an attractive valuation. Bank of America, Bradesco BBI and XP, for example, are houses that have a buy recommendation for the state-owned shares.

However, all of them highlight the period of volatility that the oil company’s shares may face later this year, as the presidential elections approach.

In this scenario, the research house Levante de Ideias de Investimentos highlighted some speeches by pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, which are beginning to give indications of important positions for the markets on important topics. In the case of Petrobras, the statements involve issues such as a possible privatization of the oil giant and the future of its pricing policy.

Levante emphasizes that the theme must be recurrent in the electoral race, even due to the substantial increase in the price of fuel at the pumps – the result of a series of variables that the presidential candidates have taken into account, in the view of the house.

Analysts also point out that, with forecasts for the average price of a barrel of Brent oil (reference for Petrobras) considerably above the 2021 average (US$ 71) and prices reaching, at the beginning of the year, already around US $ 90, the government has even been studying a proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) to temporarily reduce the price of gasoline and diesel. This in order to appease the erosion of income resulting from the inflationary effects on the Brazilian population.

As expected, within the spectrum of pre-candidates, there are notable divergences on policies for the state-owned company.

They point out that, historically aligned to the left, Ciro Gomes (PDT) and squid (PT) are openly opposed to the current pricing policy practiced by the state-owned company (import parity price, or PPI) and see the oil company as an inducer of economic development.

But there are specifics. In the case of Lula, who has been leading the electoral polls, consideration is being given to reviewing the sales of assets carried out in the last five years. Ciro, on the other hand, mainly defends the reduction of dependence on imports by encouraging the refining industry.

The proposals at the other end, among the most liberal, revolve around the eventual privatization of Petrobras. However, Levante highlights that the debate has been carried out very gradually and with caution – even due to the political difficulties that permeate the topic.

the former judge Sérgio Moro (PODE) says he does not see any problem in the privatization of the state-owned company, but that the matter needs to be analyzed based on studies on the economic efficiency of a possible sale.

“If the privatization of Petrobras makes sense from an economic point of view, if this generates efficiency for the economy, the decision has to be made”, said the former magistrate at the end of last year.

In case of João Doria (PSDB), the alternative is to divide the company into slices, in order to facilitate subsequent privatizations carried out in blocks. In designing what it calls “a broad program of privatization”, Doria’s economic committee should include proposals for “slicing” and “auction” by Petrobras, in addition to proposals for privatization of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3).

He also suggests the creation of a regulatory fund to guide the price of fuel. “There will be well-done and in-depth modeling to ensure that Petrobras can fulfill a new role in its history in the hands of the private economy. It won’t be the same size as it is today. It will be sliced. The companies that win the auction will have to contribute resources monthly to a compensation fund that will be a cushion every time we have more expressive increases in the barrel of oil at the international level”, he said in an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, in December.

The current government, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is in favor of privatization, but has not yet presented a format to make the measure viable. He has been claiming that he has no control over the state-owned company’s pricing policy, going so far as to point out on one occasion that “if he could, he would be free of Petrobras.”

High fuel price

At the beginning of the year, Bolsonaro also said that the high price of fuel in Brazil is currently the result of the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in the states and the “robalheira” of the PT governments.

“When it comes to fuel prices, I can go into more depth, but superficially Petrobras paid R$ 100 billion in debts incurred with works that were not carried out, with theft within Petrobras. Only one Petrobras whistleblower returned BRL 100 million […] who pays the debt is you, who is listening to us and puts gas in your car, and you still have to pay more”, he added. Statements like this can set the tone for what the electoral dispute will be like throughout the year.

Levante highlights that it is also important to note that alternatives to reduce fuel prices have also been the focus of debate in campaigns, even to preserve the current price policy.

“Moro, Doria and Bolsonaro understand that the agenda needs some direction. In the case of the current government, the PEC of Fuels should deal with the zeroing of taxes as a way to appease the rise; for Moro, the solution involves simplifying the sector’s tax chain; Doria already defends [como citado acima] the creation of a fund, financed by the private sector, to dampen price variations”, summarizes Levante.

Analysts emphasize that, whatever the next president of Brazil, these issues must be addressed, as well as the limitations in the scope of the state-owned company, such as its social and economic role.

Levante reinforces that, on this topic, there is a clear division in the possible effects for Petrobras’ actions.

As a state-owned company that has suffered a lot from political interference throughout its history, it is viewed with caution by investors and could suffer if candidates linked to a more developmental vision win, and vice versa, analysts point out.

“The markets must carefully follow the plans and statements of the presidential candidates for the company and the tendency is for an increase in volatility in the shares in these coming months”, conclude the analysts.

For now, optimism still lingers for assets among analysis houses. According to a compilation by Refinitiv, of 12 houses that cover PETR4 paper, 11 recommend purchase and only 1 has a neutral recommendation. The average price target, however, is BRL 35.44, a relatively modest upside potential of 3.5%, compared to last Wednesday’s close.

