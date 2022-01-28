PF arrests two men for mistreatment and rescues 15 giraffes in Rio de Janeiro

posted on 01/27/2022 15:11



Last Wednesday (26/1), the Federal Police arrested two men, in the act, suspected of mistreatment of giraffes at a safari resort in the city of Mangaratiba, on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro. A total of 15 giraffes were rescued by the police.

The action is part of an investigation launched by the Police Station for the Repression of Crimes against the Environment and Historical Heritage that is investigating the death of three giraffes imported from South Africa last year.

After complaints of mistreatment, federal police officers and environmental analysts from the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) went to the site and verified the situation in which the animals were. Two men, named as the caretakers of the animals, were arrested in the act.

Ibama seized the animals and will be responsible for their care until the next steps are taken. The detainees were taken to the Federal Police Superintendence in Rio, where the incident took place.

According to the Federal Police, the investigation that gave rise to the police inquiry will continue to investigate the circumstances and legality of importing the animals, in addition to the conditions for maintaining and caring for the giraffes.